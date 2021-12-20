Aileron Therapeutics Issues Statement On Passing Of Scientific Advisory Board Member And Nobel Laureate Robert H. Grubbs

BOSTON, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) - Get Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. Report today issued the following statement regarding the passing of Nobel Laureate Robert H. Grubbs, Ph.D., who served as a member of the company's Scientific Advisory Board since 2011.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Bob Grubbs, a legendary chemist whose work has had a profound and far-reaching impact, including on Aileron's foundational stapled peptide technology and, thus, our chemoprotective agent ALRN-6924. Bob earned many well-deserved accolades for his pioneering work, including the Nobel Prize in Chemistry. But perhaps what our team will remember most is his sincere humility and kindness. We are truly honored to have known Bob and will continue to honor his brilliant work through the advancement of ALRN-6924 to help cancer patients. Our sincere condolences to his family and his many friends and colleagues at CalTech and beyond."

Dr. Grubbs served as the Viktor and Elizabeth Atkins Professor of Chemistry at CalTech. He was awarded the 2005 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the development of a chemical reaction known as metathesis, meaning 'changing places', a method of organic synthesis. As CalTech's statement on Dr. Grubbs' passing explained, "Grubbs developed powerful new catalysts that enabled the synthesis of custom-built molecules with specialized properties that enable, for example, the creation of specialized plastics or more effective drugs for the treatment of disease." Aileron's stapled peptide technology, which underlies its novel investigational selective chemoprotective agent ALRN-6924, utilizes the metathesis method developed by Dr. Grubbs. Link here to read CalTech's full statement.

