Aila Technologies And Touch Dynamic Deliver Contactless, Self-Service Shopping Experiences With Kiosks Featuring Epson Printers

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants are reimagining their operations for the 2020 holiday shopping season. This time of year between Black Friday and New Year's Day is critical because it typically brings in the vast majority of retailers' annual revenues. However, this year, merchants are also working to create environments in which customers can enjoy holiday shopping while minimizing health risks. Enterprise-ready kiosks from Aila Technologies and Touch Dynamic, integrated with receipt printers from Epson America, Inc., a leading supplier of value-added Point of Sale (POS) systems, give merchants the ability to offer the contactless, socially distanced experiences that customers expect this year.

The benefits of kiosks for line-busting and controlling labor costs are well known, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, they've also proven their value by enabling customer self-service applications. With self-service kiosks, customers have full control of their purchases from start to finish, with the reassurance that only they have touched their items, bags, receipts, and credit cards at the checkout.

Aila Technologies, a leading provider of iOS-based kiosks and image-based scanning software for enterprise, provides a fully managed mounting solution designed for the Epson TM-m30 thermal receipt printer with its Interactive Kiosk™ line of products. Featuring integrated image-based scanning that doesn't require additional hardware and power management capabilities for added peripherals, Aila's Interactive Kiosk for the 10.2-inch iPad and 12.9-inch iPad Pro gives retailers the flexibility to quickly deploy a variety of self-service solutions including checkout/POS, buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS), custom ordering, price checking and couponing. Metro Canada, for example, leverages Aila's Interactive Kiosk with integrated Epson printers to enable digital signage and self-service price checking in more than 500 locations across Canada.

Designed to accompany traditional registers at convenience stores and grab-and-go locations, Aila's new Self-Checkout Kiosk also features Epson's TM-m30 thermal receipt printer along with customizable bagging and shelving options, allowing merchants to easily offer intuitive, cashless self-checkout experiences to their customers, complete with receipt printing.

"The seamless integration of Epson's TM-m30 thermal receipt printer with Aila's Interactive Kiosk gives retailers even more freedom to enable self-service workflows for both customer self-service and associate-facing experiences," says Matt Kowalczyk, CTO and co-founder of Aila Technologies. "By combining our solutions, retailers can deploy exceptionally compact and modern self-service solutions complete with receipt printing across their brick-and-mortar locations, quickly and with ease."

Touch Dynamic, a leading manufacturer of all-in-one POS systems, also makes Epson printers central to their self-service solution designs. The manufacturer built its slim printer base exclusively around the Epson TM-m30 printer and mounting the base on Touch Dynamic's Slim Podium creates the Slim Podium Kiosk. Merchants have the flexibility to choose screen sizes, from 10-inches to 22-inches, peripherals, and operating systems to create the ideal solution for their operation.

The Epson TM-m30 printer is also integrated into Touch Dynamic's newly launched Pavilion Kiosk. In this solution, the printer is fully enclosed in a 27-inch touch screen housing. In addition, Epson TM-T70II and TM-T20III thermal receipt printers integrate with Touch Dynamic's Universal Printer base, which can be mounted on its Podium Kiosk. Retailers are deploying these kiosks with screen protectors and styluses to minimize the need to touch shared surfaces.

"The world is in high demand for contactless solutions now, and kiosks have become the new normal for retail and hospitality alike," says Dawn Saquic, sales and marketing manager for Touch Dynamic. "Partnering with Epson gives our customer base full-bodied kiosk solutions that offer flexibility but also reliability with both the Touch Dynamic and Epson brand names."

Aila retail solutions and Touch Dynamic kiosks featuring Epson printers can be purchased through certified resellers or distributors. Aila solutions are also available at ailatech.com. The solutions are available now and can be easily deployed prior to the peak of holiday shopping.

About Aila Technologies, Inc.Aila Technologies brings worlds together - physical and digital, present and future, companies and consumers - through the power of enterprise-ready hardware and unrivaled image-based scanning. Driven by its proprietary TrueScan scanning technology, Aila's Interactive Kiosk and SoftScan enable seamless experiences and high-value workflows that are intuitive, flexible, and future-proof. Built exclusively for iOS, Aila provides solutions for the retail, grocery, healthcare, hospitality, financial, and travel industries. Learn how Aila Technologies is making every interaction and transaction it touches more valuable for every customer, every day at ailatech.com.

About Touch DynamicSince it was founded in 2001, Touch Dynamic has been a nationally recognized, leading U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of all-in-one touch terminals, small form factor PCs, touch screen monitors, kiosks and mobile POS devices for a variety of industries. Touch Dynamic bases the foundation of its operations on communication with its channel partners, to better understand the challenges they face, products they require, and resources they need in order to best serve their customers. For more information, visit www.touchdynamic.com.

About EpsonEpson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovation and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com

For over 30 years, Epson's advanced technology has been at work in millions of POS system around the world. Today Epson's Business Systems Division continues to bring industry-leading open architecture, smart technologies to the point of service.

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada and Latin America.. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson ), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube ( youtube.com/epsonamerica ), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica ).

