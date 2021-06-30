Aiko Doden Appointed To Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company Board Of Directors

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company today announced that it has appointed Aiko Doden to its Board of Directors.

The Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company acts as a guardian of the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Established in 1941, the Trust Principles are designed to preserve Thomson Reuters independence, integrity and freedom from bias in the gathering and dissemination of information and news. The new appointment takes immediate effect.

Aiko Doden is currently Special Affairs Commentator on international affairs and Senior Director at NHK World TV, Japan's public broadcaster. In this capacity, she hosts "NHK World Newsline In Depth" and comments on global affairs with a focus on sustainable growth, global health, gender, education, and human rights. Having also anchored key news programs "NHK News at 9 PM," "NHK World Network" and "NHK Asian Voices," she is a globally recognized figure in television and broadcasting.

Ms. Doden has over three decades of experience in journalism, covering events from Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami evacuation shelters to international summit meetings, to the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, and to interviewing a number of global leaders and figureheads. She is a member of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Development Projects Accountability Committee and the Japanese National Commission for UNESCO. She is also on the board of governors of UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development and sits on the board of trustees at The International House of Japan.

Kim Williams, Chairman of the Founders Share Company's Board, said, " Aiko Doden is an accomplished journalist with a long career of distinguished journalism in Japan and internationally. Her reputation is one which has secured wide respect and enviable professional standing. She will bring a valued perspective to the discussions between Trustees in the critical issues which challenge the sustainable reliable pathway to protect independence, integrity and freedom from bias so central to the trust reposed by millions in the work of Reuters. On behalf of my fellow directors, I am delighted to welcome her to the board of the Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company."

