AIkido Pharma Inc. Announces Participation At The H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference On September 14-16, 2020 (Virtual Conference)

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company") today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 22 nd Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held on September 14-16, 2020 virtually.

Darrell Dotson, Vice President and General Counsel, of AIkido Pharma Inc. will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to attend the Company's presentation, please click on the following link ( www.hcwevents.com ) to register for the conference.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 22 nd Annual Global Investment Conference (Virtual Conference)Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2020Time: 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) Location: Virtual ConferenceWebcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/aiki/1585998

The presentation will be webcast live. To access the webcast, please visit www.hcwevents.com . The webcast replay will remain available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

About AIkido

AIkido was initially formed in 1967 and is a biotechnology company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). In addition, we are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company is also developing a broad spectrum antiviral platform that may potentially inhibit replication of multiple viruses including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV (coronavirus), MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Hayden IR Brett Maas, Managing PartnerPhone: (646) 536-7331Email: brett@haydenir.com www.haydenir.com

AIkido:

Phone: 212-745-1373Email: investorrelations@AIkido.com www.AIkido.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aikido-pharma-inc-announces-participation-at-the-hc-wainwright-22nd-annual-global-investment-conference-on-september-14-16-2020-virtual-conference-301128171.html

SOURCE AIkido Pharma Inc.