AIISF Announces Opening Of Third Online Exhibition: Angel Island Immigration Museum Preview

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Angel Island Immigration Station Foundation (AIISF) announced the opening of its third online exhibition: Angel Island Immigration Museum Preview. The exhibition can be viewed for free at www.aiisf.org/aiimexhibit.

From 1910 to 1940, Angel Island (in San Francisco Bay) was the site of a US Immigration Station where over 500,000 persons from 80 different countries were processed and detained. While its East Coast counterpart at Ellis Island became a symbol of the nation's welcoming of immigrants, Angel Island's immigration station was built to enforce the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 and similar immigration policies. Angel Island serves as a reminder of the nation's exclusionary policies and practices, particularly towards Asian and Pacific Islander immigrants.

Today, the site is part of Angel Island State Park and has been designated a National Historic Landmark. After a multimillion dollar renovation, the site's former hospital building has been transformed into the Angel Island Immigration Museum. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all of the onsite buildings remain closed, and the building's grand opening has been postponed to 2021. This virtual exhibition offers visitors a chance to preview some of the museum's exhibits and stories before it opens.

The virtual exhibition includes three exhibits: In the Shadows, Under the Microscope, and Opening Doors. These exhibits provide a historical overview of US immigration policy from 1910 to today as well as highlight personal stories of immigrants from China, Korea, Vietnam, Russia, Japan, India, Mexico, the Philippines, Austria, and other countries.

"While we are not yet able to invite visitors to physically come to the Angel Island Immigration Museum due to the pandemic, we are excited that this virtual exhibition offers opportunities to still learn about and reflect on Angel Island's important histories and lessons," stated AIISF Executive Director Edward Tepporn.

About AIISF Angel Island Immigration Station Foundation (AIISF) raises awareness of the experience of immigration into America through the Pacific. In partnership with California State Parks, AIISF collects and preserves the rich stories and personal journeys of thousands of immigrants and shares them through education initiatives and public programs. Angel Island Immigration Station reminds us of the complicated history of immigration in America. It serves as a symbol of our willingness to learn from our past to ensure that our nation keeps its promise of liberty and freedom. To learn more, visit www.aiisf.org.

CONTACT: Edward Tepporn, 415-658-7691, etepporn@aiisf.org

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aiisf-announces-opening-of-third-online-exhibition-angel-island-immigration-museum-preview-301180362.html

SOURCE Angel Island Immigration Station Foundation