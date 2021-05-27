AIG Retirement Services Launches Self-Directed Retirement Planning Tool To Help Plan Participants Discover Their Path To A Brighter Future

AIG Retirement Services, a leading retirement plan provider for tax-exempt and public sector employers, today announced the launch of its self-directed version of Retirement Pathfinder, an interactive retirement planning tool now available to plan...

AIG Retirement Services, a leading retirement plan provider for tax-exempt and public sector employers, today announced the launch of its self-directed version of Retirement Pathfinder, an interactive retirement planning tool now available to plan participants. Retirement Pathfinder delivers a powerful digital experience that helps participants define their retirement lifestyle and financial goals and then match that future with projected spending ability.

Retirement Pathfinder creates an interactive journey that begins by guiding participants through their expectations for retirement, including travel, home improvement, hobbies and charitable contributions. The technology then brings assets and accounts onto one convenient dashboard to align expected retirement spending with future goals. Throughout the process, the retirement readiness tool is highly interactive, allowing for real-time adjustments to savings strategies, market scenarios and age of retirement.

Retirement Pathfinder enables plan participants to answer key retirement-related questions: Can I retire when I planned? How much monthly income will I need? Am I saving enough? The flexibility built into the platform makes it a suitable option for plan participants wanting to handle planning for retirement on their own as well as for those wanting to work with a financial professional.

"We want our customers to see how the financial decisions they are making today can help create the future they envision for themselves and their family," said Gilliane Isabelle, Chief Distribution Officer, AIG Retirement Services. "Retirement Pathfinder is extraordinarily intuitive and highly visual, delivering easy-to-understand answers to critical retirement planning questions. We are pleased to bring our customers sophisticated analysis, modelling and forecasting in an online experience that emphasizes simplicity, convenience and ease of use."

