AiFi And Żabka Launch First Autonomous Convenience Store In Poland

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AiFi, the leading company creating frictionless autonomous shopping experiences powered by AI, in tandem with Żabka, the largest convenience store chain in Poland, today announced the official launch of Żabka's first autonomous convenience store in Poznan, Poland. The 210-sqft NanoStore will be situated between a trade -fair center and train station, servicing commuters on the go with fresh coffee and snacks.

AiFi's NanoStores are fully autonomous, portable stores that are ready to be shipped and set up at any location. They include all of the AI-enabled hardware and software needed to quickly open a checkout-free, automated store anywhere it fits. AiFi and Żabka plan to continue rolling-out a format that will be a combination of NanoStores and Żabka's micro markets powered by AiFi.

"Żabka is one of the fastest growing retail brands in the world and we're very excited to bring the prototypes that we've been developing together to life in Poznan," said Steve Gu, co-founder and CEO at AiFi. "Żabka was interested in our NanoStores because they wanted to bring convenient autonomous shopping close to their customers and make operations easier. This is the future of retail and we're excited to bring this technology and consumer experience to other locations across Poland and Europe in partnership with Zabka."

The partnership involves integrating AiFi's autonomous store platform with the Żappka App which has over 5 million users. After scanning to enter, the computer vision-powered cameras around the store will observe and track the items that a customer places in their shopping bag. Once done shopping, customers can walk out and will receive a receipt to their app and email within minutes. On the back end, AiFi's technology will notify the store when products are running low to prevent stockouts of popular items as well as optimize the product mix and improve operating margins.

AiFi's computer vision-technology has achieved an accuracy rate above 99%, which helps prevent theft and ensures a seamless customer experience. In order to prioritize customer privacy, AiFi does not use facial recognition or store biometric data.

"The opening of this autonomous store is such an exciting moment for us. AiFi is a great partner, allowing us to adjust and customize the experience to fit the needs of our customers," said Tomasz Blicharski, Managing Director of Żabka Future. "The solution we created together is designed to meet our customers' expectations by offering them the most advanced, convenient, and fastest shopping experience on the market."

The Żabka network presently consists of more than 7200 shops, offering carefully selected products of leading brands at attractive prices. Żabka is planning to expand the format of its modular store, which to date has only been used seasonally. AiFi will deliver its NanoStore technology to these new stores, enabling checkout-free, fully-automated stores open 24/7.

AiFi has 15 stores internationally with brands such as Choice Market, Carrefour, Wundermart and Loop Neighborhood, in addition to Żabka.

About Żabka

Żabka Polska Sp. z o.o. is the owner of Poland's largest convenience store chain operating over 7200 outlets managed by almost 6000 franchisees under Żabka brand. Across twenty years of its operations on Polish market, the company has won the position of the leader in the convenience sales segment. Żabka stores are visited daily by over 2.5 million customers, and 12 million consumers live within a 300-meter radius from the nearest. Żabka develops its business responsibly. The CSR pillars of the company include care for the natural environment, responsible food sale, personal development and education, support to local communities, as well as care for health and active lifestyles. For more information about Żabka stores visit: www.zabka.pl. For more information about Żabka Polska company visit: www.zabka.pl.

Żabka Future - is one of the organizational units comprising a new Żabka management structure. Teams operating within the Żabka Future area are responsible for development of businesses and technology for Żabka.

About AiFi

AiFi enables reliable, cost-effective, and entirely contactless autonomous shopping with AI-powered computer vision technology that provides an unrivaled experience for retailers and consumers. With over 15 stores worldwide, AiFi works with global retailers such as Carrefour, Choice Market, and Zabka to create customized autonomous shopping experiences with flexible integration and entry options. AiFi's NanoStore was recently showcased at the 2021 Indy 500 as a convenience store powered by Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. AiFi also powers the largest hybrid store in the U.S. in partnership with Choice Market. Since launching in 2016, AiFi has raised $29.5 million from investors including Qualcomm Ventures, Cervin Ventures, TransLink Capital, and Plum Alley. Visit www.aifi.com for more information.

