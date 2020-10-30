Aidentified Recognized As Relationship Intelligence Tool By CO--, By U.S. Chamber Of Commerce

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CO—, by U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Recognizes Aidentified's Relationship Intelligence Tool as a top solution that helps run businesses more effectively.

Jamie Johnson, Contributor, stated, "Relationship intelligence tools give you actionable insights about your customers so you can close more sales. According to a study done by the Aberdeen Group, only 15% of businesses truly understand their customers and know how to meet their needs. If you find yourself in the other 85%, these six relationship intelligence tools can help."

Darr Aley, CMO and Co-Founder responded, "Whether you are in B2C or B2B sales, referrals are key to closing deals these days. Knowing who can open the door for you saves months of valuable time in the sales process. It is an honour to be recognized in this publication."

Jamie Johnson also states, "Relationship intelligence software could be the key to more fully understanding your customers and anticipating their business needs."

While reviewing Aidentified for their AI-For-Sales Solutions guide, the Co-Founder of Sales Mastery, Barry Trailer, commented, "You've finally put the Relationship into Customer Relationship Management." Aidentified's Relationship Intelligence platform is a complementary solution for CRM and Martech platforms including Salesforce, HubSpot, Redtail, Chime, and more.

To view more: https://www.uschamber.com/co/grow/sales/top-relationship-intelligence-tools

About Aidentified:Aidentified was founded by twin brothers Darr and Tom Aley after a number of successful data related ventures and work at Amazon, D&B, and Dow Jones. The unmet opportunity they saw was the "Holy Grail" of combining an individual's consumer and professional attributes into a unified single household profile, using new technology to surface relevant relationships.

Leveraging 300 million U.S. profiles, Aidentified uses the latest AI and machine learning technologies that allow its customers to search for prospects based on recent wealth events that include stock trades, mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, management changes, new company investments, income, age, location, position within a company, personal interests and more. Aidentified's proprietary Relationship Mapping algorithms further help by connecting customers' personal and corporate networks and their client networks to find the strongest path to a prospect. www.aidentified.com

About CO:CO— is an editorial website with a mission to serve growing businesses across the U.S. Launched in 2019 by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, CO— publishes content that helps solve the problems business owners face every day. Our team is based in New York City and is made up of digital media and publishing professionals who are deeply committed to building a vibrant entrepreneurial community and helping business owners thrive.

Press Contact: Omar Sary65 Commercial Wharf, MA 02110(414) 250-9235, osary@aidentified.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aidentified-recognized-as-relationship-intelligence-tool-by-co---by-us-chamber-of-commerce-301163960.html

SOURCE Aidentified