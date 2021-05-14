AIDA Cruises Expands Its Vacation Program For Summer 2021

ROSTOCK, Germany, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shortly after bookings started for the new AIDA Ahoy tours, which depart from Kiel on May 22, 2021, AIDA Cruises reports a high demand for these cruises.

To meet pent-up demand, AIDA Cruises announces the launch of additional new voyages, which will be bookable from May 26, 2021. Details about the voyages and pricing will be announced shortly.

In addition to the already existing attractive cruise options with AIDAperla sailing around the Canary Islands from/to Gran Canaria and with AIDAblu sailing in Greece from/to Corfu, AIDA Cruises will expand its vacation offers from Kiel and Rostock-Warnemünde/ Germany.

The 3- and 4 day Ahoy tours with AIDAsol from/to Kiel will be extended until June 26, 2021. After a 5-day trans-voyage, AIDAsol will then depart from Rostock-Warnemünde through July 18, 2021, also on short cruises.

AIDA Cruises also announces that another ship, AIDAprima, will resume cruise operations on July 3, 2021, offering 7-day Ahoy tours from Kiel through October 23, 2021.

All Ahoy tours will initially take place without calling at a port. As soon as the first destinations in the North Sea and Baltic Sea are again available for cruise tourism, these cruises will also be offered with port calls.

All cruises are carried out in compliance with AIDA's enhanced health and safety protocols, as well as applicable laws and regulations for infection protection. More information is available at www.aida.de/sichererurlaub.

Due to the new travel offers and the still existing travel restrictions in some destinations, the originally planned itineraries for AIDAsol between June 12 and July 18, 2021, and AIDAprima between June 6 and October 23, 2021, will be altered. All guests affected by a change in their booking will be informed personally and offered attractive rebooking options.

Good news for all Greece and Canary Islands travellers from Germany: For all voyages with AIDAperla around the Canary Islands as well as the Greece voyages with AIDAblu (starting on May 23, 2021), the previously required quarantine will no longer apply when re-entering Germany, if guests provide a negative Covid test certificate on arrival.

With the "AIDA Promise," AIDA Cruises offers more flexibility and security when planning vacations. Generous booking options are part of the offer, from low deposits to free rebooking. The "AIDA Promise" is already included in the travel price for new bookings up to June 30, 2021, and is valid for departures up to March 31, 2022.

Information and booking is available at travel agencies, at the AIDA customer center under +49 (0) 381 / 20 27 07 07 or on www.aida.de.

SOURCE AIDA Cruises