AIDA Cruises Announces Sailings In Winter 2021-2022 For Its Newest Ship, AIDAcosma, And AIDAnova

ROSTOCK, Germany, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIDA Cruises today announced the itinerary for its newest ship, AIDAcosma, will feature 7-day cruises around the Canary Islands in its debut season in winter 2021-2022.

Before the Canary Islands itinerary starts, AIDA Cruises will offer travelers a special voyage over Christmas and New Year's Eve, with AIDAcosma embarking December 22, 2021, on a unique positioning cruise from Hamburg to Gran Canaria.

AIDAcosma, like its sister ship AIDAnova, is powered by environmentally friendly liquefied natural gas (LNG). It will offer guests exciting experiences with signature features from AIDAnova such as the Beach Club, the Theatrium with its 360-degree stage, TV studio and the lavish Body & Soul Organic Spa. Guests will have extensive options for dining and celebrating with 17 restaurants and 23 bars. More highlights include a boulder wall, a waterpark with double water slide and a spacious pool deck at the stern, which extends across the entire width of the ship. The breathtaking infinity pool offers magnificent views of the sea.

During the Canary Islands season, AIDAcosma sailings will be offered from January 5, 2022, to April 9, 2022. From April 13, 2022, the ship departs on a positioning cruise toward the Mediterranean. Subsequently, 7-day cruises to popular Mediterranean destinations starting in Palma de Mallorca or Barcelona are offered.

AIDAcosma's sister ship AIDAnova will offer voyages in the Arabian Gulf. On November 5, 2021, the positioning cruise will start from Palma de Mallorca to Abu Dhabi or Dubai. The 7-day cruises in the Arabian Gulf will be offered throughout the winter season, starting November 26, 2021. Then on April 7, 2022, AIDAnova will return to Hamburg via the Mediterranean on a variety of positioning cruises.

Cruises with AIDAcosma departing from October 23 through December 21, 2021, cannot take place. Guests who were booked on impacted cruises and their travel advisors are being notified.

