Aicas, AVL, And Citos Join Automotive Grade Linux

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a collaborative cross-industry effort developing an open source platform for connected car technologies, announces aicas, AVL, and Citos as new Bronze members.

"The AGL ecosystem continues to grow globally with strong support from eleven automakers across Asia, Europe, and North America," said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux at the Linux Foundation. "We look forward to working with all of our new members as the AGL platform continues to expand with a wide ecosystem of products and services that support it."

AGL is an open source project at the Linux Foundation that is bringing together automakers, suppliers and technology companies to accelerate the development and adoption of a fully open, shared software platform for all technology in the vehicle, from infotainment to autonomous driving. Sharing a single software platform across the industry reduces fragmentation and accelerates time-to-market by encouraging the growth of a global ecosystem of developers and application providers that can build a product once and have it work for multiple automakers.

New Member Quotes:

aicas"aicas' software platforms provide the connectivity, flexibility, and ROI-focused efficiency that are critical as automotive OEMs and their Tier1 suppliers adapt to the demands of software-defined vehicles," said James Hunt, CTO of aicas. "As an active member of the AGL community, we will be able to work closely with our industry peers to develop open-source solutions that support emerging mobility and connected car applications."

AVL"Our AVL Ajunic is an open development platform, which is customizable for prototype and series while being safe and secure. As AVL is increasingly taking on new tasks in the field of assisted and autonomous driving as well as data intelligence, functional safety and automotive cybersecurity, it is of great benefit to work with AGL," states Dr. Georg Schwab, Managing Director at AVL Software and Functions GmbH . "We are more than happy to be part of the AGL open source community and cannot wait to exchange knowledge with other members. Let's shape the future of mobility together!"

Citos"Citos Software Co., Ltd. , as an automotive electronic products software development and service supplier, has developed many Infotainment, Digital Cluster and ADAS products based on the Linux operating system for OEMs and Tier1s over the years," said Zhang Hua, CEO of Citos . "We are excited to become a new member of AGL and look forward to delivering more innovative, effective software solutions and products to customers with the reliable and powerful Automotive Grade Linux in the future."

