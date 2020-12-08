Aibidia™ Expands And Enhances Customer Support Functions

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the TP Minds West Coast Conference today, Aibidia announced the company has launched a new organization dedicated to onboarding and supporting new customers as well as a client advisory board to help guide the future roadmap for the world's #1 digital transfer pricing platform. Furthermore, Aibidia is wrapping up an extensive customer survey outlining the top challenges and opportunities related to the digitization of transfer pricing and plans to share the results in a published report in early 2021. These new investments build on a period of rapid growth in customer acquisition and engagement, and significant expansion in capabilities for the platform.

"Aibidia has received an incredible response to our solution and value proposition," said Hannu-Tapani Leppänen, CEO and Founder of Aibidia. "As a company that puts strong customer connection and service first, our new customer support programs will ensure all of our customers find rapid success and that their perspective is guiding the future evolution of our solution. The market is clearly indicating the time is now to transform how transfer pricing is executed, so this is a critical investment by Aibidia to ensure we remain the leader in digital transfer pricing solutions."

Aibidia's new customer success organization is modeled after best practices in engagement and onboarding from a wide range of companies across dozens of industries. The organization will provide a single point of contact to all new customers across key milestones:

- Onboarding, including setup of client access and accounts- Establishing entities to match the organization profile- Uploading and integrating tax data and agreements- Ongoing support as customer utilization of the platform expands

The Aibidia Client Advisory Board (CAB) is also launching in parallel. A wide-ranging set of thought leaders in tax, transfer pricing, fintech, and cloud technology is coming together to provide an advisory service to Aibidia on the future roadmap for the platform. After a period of rapid expansion in capabilities for the Aibidia platform, the first meeting of the CAB in early December, 2020 is well time to inform the next set of capabilities to be deployed by Aibidia's engineering team.

Aibidia is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. Funded by some of the world's most influential VC firms, including Global Founders Capital and Icebreaker.vc., Aibidia is one of the fastest growing tax technology companies globally and has doubled its staff and client base in 2020.

