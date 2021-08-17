AiAdvertising Provides Q2 Update

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AiAdvertising, Inc. ( AIAD ) (formerly CloudCommerce, Inc. / CLWD), an innovative technology company harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence to eliminate waste and drive performance in digital advertising, today announced that the Company has filed its second quarter report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission and provided an update on its recent business progress.

"What a difference six months can make," said Andrew Van Noy, CEO of AiAdvertising. "At the start of this year, we were working hard to become a tech company. Our cash reserves were very limited, and corporate debt was daunting. Now, as described in our Form 10-Q, we have money in the bank and reduced our outstanding debt, due to our successful capital raise. On the technology front, our progress has been remarkable."

Business highlights for the first six months of 2021 include:

Established a wholly owned subsidiary AiAdvertising with the primary focus of harnessing the power of AI to eliminate waste in digital advertising

Announced its flagship solution SWARM - a unified AI platform

Closed a $10 million equity financing transaction

Announced plan to change corporate name to AiAdvertising, Inc. which was recently completely and had our stock commence trading under a new ticker symbol AIAD

Retired term debt and redeemed Series F Preferred Stock to strengthen our balance sheet

Divested our non-core hosting business for cash

Embarked on transformation from providing advertising services to providing advertising technology

Achieved early SWARM success by outperforming client KPI goals

Recruited global IP expert Peter Holden to develop SWARM patent strategy

Hired global sales leader Jon Romano to establish a national salesforce

Currently on-boarding several new SWARM clients across various industries

About AiAdvertising

AiAdvertising (formerly CloudCommerce) an innovative technology company harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence to eliminate waste and drive performance of digital advertising. Our flagship solution, SWARM, analyzes a robust mix of audience data to help businesses find who to talk to, what to say to them, and how to market to them. We do this by applying advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and market research techniques to discover, develop and create custom audiences for highly targeted digital marketing campaigns. For more information about the Company, please visit www.AiAdvertising.com .

