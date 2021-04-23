AIA Honors Exceptional Designs Addressing Climate Change

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute of Architects (AIA) Committee on the Environment (COTE) is awarding ten design projects with its highest honor—the COTE® Top Ten Awards—for their significant achievements in advancing climate action. Complete details for each project are available on AIA's website.

For the past 25 years, COTE has bestowed the award annually on ten design projects that have expertly integrated design excellence with cutting-edge performance in ten key areas. The COTE Top Ten projects illustrate the solutions architects provide for the health and welfare of our communities and planet.

In order to be eligible, project submissions are required to demonstrate alignment with COTE's rigorous criteria, which include social, economic, and ecological values. The five-member jury evaluates each project submission based on the effectiveness of their holistic design solution and metrics associated with the ten measures. This year's COTE Top Ten Awards recipients are as follows:

Arizona State University Hayden Library Reinvention, Tempe, Arizona | Ayers Saint Gross Civitas, Memphis, Tennessee | archimania Lafayette College Rockwell Integrated Sciences Center, Easton, Pennsylvania | Payette Market One, Des Moines, Iowa | Neumann Monson Architects Massachusetts Institute of Technology | MIT.NANO, Cambridge, Massachusetts | HGA Microsoft Silicon Valley Campus, Mountain View, California | WRNS Studio Rainier Beach Clinic, Seattle | Mahlum Architects Ryerson University Daphne Cockwell Health Sciences Complex, Toronto | Perkins & Will The Kendeda Building for Innovative Sustainable Design, Atlanta | Lord Aeck Sargent in collaboration with The Miller Hull Partnership University of Washington, Life Sciences Building, Seattle | Perkins & Will

Visit AIA's website for more information on the COTE Top Ten Awards program.

In addition to the Top Ten Awards, COTE and the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture (ACSA) have selected the COTE Top Ten for Students, honoring exceptional student design projects showcasing innovation in sustainability. View the winning designs on ACSA's website.

ABOUT AIA

Founded in 1857, AIA consistently works to create more valuable, healthy, secure, and sustainable buildings, neighborhoods, and communities. Through more than 200 international, state and local chapters, AIA advocates for public policies that promote economic vitality and public wellbeing.

AIA provides members with tools and resources to assist them in their careers and business as well as engaging civic and government leaders and the public to find solutions to pressing issues facing our communities, institutions, nation, and world. Members adhere to a code of ethics and conduct to ensure the highest professional standards.

