AI-powered Cloud-based Communication Platform, VOXOX, Announces Release Of New Features

The VOXOX new navigation and user interface help small businesses create better engagement and stronger customer relations.

SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VOXOX, a 5G-enabled, AI communications platform for businesses, today announced their newly released user interface and product features that further enhance their easy-to-use SMS and voice automation solutions. With a brand new UI/UX, VOXOX has simplified virtual voice and SMS for small businesses, putting both voice and text product offerings on one all-inclusive app with a short two-minute onboarding experience.

"Making the complex easy to use and accessible for all was a top priority in Q2 while also making room for our soon to be released AI chatbot, contacts and CRM integrations. This update reduces clicks and brings the most used tools front and center while making them affordable and easy to use for a micro-business owner" says Ed Mallory, EVP of VOXOX Product Development.

The VOXOX engineering and data science teams have spent years analyzing billions of text and voice messages to develop customer engagement tools backed by artificial intelligence that can automate conversations, increase open rates, and give small businesses a much bigger voice.

VOXOX's Virtual Receptionist solution allows businesses to automatically answer, route and manage calls. with support in over 30 languages. VOXOX has also created automations so callers can opt-in to receive automated text messages with relevant information such as business hours and promotional links or coupons.

VOXOX's text marketing feature has also seen updates such as the Auto-Response tool that automatically triggers a reply text based on a set list of words as well as the integration of text-based drip campaigns that send a series of automated text messages when a new contact joins a subscriber list.

"At VOXOX, we are committed to relentless improvement that not only strengthens communication but that simplifies ease of use for our customers. We see the struggle of small business owners and their need to automate daily tasks, as well as create more meaningful connections with their customers. Our new navigation, branding, and user interface are another leap forward in helping small businesses connect with their customers more often and more effectively," states Cleve Adams, CEO of VOXOX.

For more information about VOXOX, please visit https://www.voxox.com .

About VOXOX VOXOX is an innovator in 5G/AI cloud-based communication solutions for businesses. The foundation of the company's offerings is its award-winning Platform as a Service, which enables the company and its customers to build powerful, scalable white-labeled applications and services. For end-users, VOXOX provides an extensive suite of carrier-grade business phone solutions, including VoxDirect, SIP Trunking, and a wide array of wholesale services, such as high-volume SMS. For service provider partners, VOXOX delivers cutting-edge voice and text messaging apps and services, including white-label versions of VoxDirect, a small business solution for global mobile operators. VOXOX is headquartered in San Diego.

For more information, please visit http://www.voxox.com

Media Contact: Staci Wallace 310194@email4pr.com 1-800-350-6187

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ai-powered-cloud-based-communication-platform-voxox-announces-release-of-new-features-301293784.html

SOURCE VOXOX