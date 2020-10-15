AI-Powered Audio Splitter Lalal.ai Introduces Paid Packages

Lalal.ai proposes paid plans tailored to different user groups and allows for processing higher data volumes

BADEN-BADEN, Germany, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lalal.ai, an AI-powered audio splitting service developed by Open Media LLC, has implemented three paid packages due to the extended file size and disregarded track duration limit.

Before choosing the plan, Lite, Professional, or On-Demand, users are able to listen to previews of separated stems.

The Lite package for music lovers and novice musicians allows for uploading up to 10 tracks, or 90 minutes total, and has a 50GB file size limit. For the Lite plan, users pay $10. This plan is a better option for making cover songs, mashups, and learning to play musical instruments.

The Professional package lets users upload 30 tracks or 500 minutes total. This option has a 150GB limit for each file, thus providing better data processing. The Professional package costs $30. This option works well for professional needs, including extracting movie effects, backtracks and voices or creating karaoke song packs.

If the default Professional package offered by Lalal.ai is not sufficient enough for audio specialists' needs, users can request a customized On-Demand plan on the official Lalal.ai website. The rates are negotiable.

Different payment methods, including PayPal and credit/debit cards, are available.

The functionality of the Lalal.ai audio splitting tool is available online now.

