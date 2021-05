AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces U.S. OTC Trading

TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE: AIML) (OTC Pink: FIRZF), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that...

TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE: AIML) (OTC Pink: FIRZF), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that its shares are now trading in the United States on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol "FIRZF".

About AI/ML Innovations Inc .AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial focus on emerging companies in the digital healthcare space. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML". AI/ML's first acquisition was 70% ownership of Health Gauge.

About Health GaugeHealth Gauge's patent-pending solution is a personal health monitoring & management system, which combines the latest wearable health monitors with sophisticated artificial intelligence software tools and proprietary cloud computing software, to help caregivers, patients, and healthcare professionals access and utilize relevant data, resulting in better recovery outcomes and healthy living objectives through the ability to make immediate and better health choices.

