AI In Healthcare Series With Michael Ferro Featured Alacrity Care

The 5th installment of the Artificial Intelligence Series with Healthcare Tech Entrepreneur Michael Ferro Jr focused on remote patient monitoring (RPM) and featured Alacrity Care

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The recently published series on artificial intelligence in healthcare with Michael Ferro gives an overview of cutting-edge AI used directly in patient care: point of care diagnostics, imaging analysis, remote patient monitoring, digital therapeutics, VR treatments, vocal biomarkers, AI voice tech, and data analytics.

Michael W. Ferro, Jr is the founder and CEO of Merrick Ventures and has been granted multiple patents for his work in AI. As a healthcare tech entrepreneur, Michael Ferro has had a number of successful exits including AI radiology company Merge Healthcare which Michael built then sold to IBM for $1B. The fifth installment of this series specifically focuses on Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) technology. The series was written by Robin Farmanfarmaian, a professional speaker, author and entrepreneur in healthcare technology.

Alacrity Care was featured as an example of RPM technology that reduces cost, streamlines care, and improves patient outcomes. Alacrity Care's AI-enabled data analytics platform continuously monitors patients remotely along with a team of patient navigators. This combination of AI, healthcare professionals and continuous clinical grade patient monitoring allows Alacrity Care to catch potentially life-threatening problems like neutropenia early - when they are easier to treat, avoiding hospitalization and improving patient outcomes.

The Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) market is growing rapidly due to the combination of advancements in AI and clinical grade sensors in addition to healthcare policy changes such as Medicare reimbursement. Alacrity Care is at the forefront of the RPM market with their technology and care model, and they are excited to continue to expand their platform and improve the lives of patients.

Read the article here: https://mwferro.medium.com/remote-patient-monitoring-rpm-with-michael-ferro-jr-b38515ec774f

About Alacrity CareAlacrity Care is a Remote Patient Monitoring and Data Analytics company focused on oncology treatments and clinical trials. Alacrity Care was founded in 2010 by David Berz, MD, PhD, MPH. Dr. Berz is a renowned oncologist with the vision of creating better outcomes for cancer patients and democratizing healthcare - providing equal access to quality healthcare for everyone.

CONTACTFor more information, please contact hello@alacritycare.com Alacrity Care2080 Century Park E, Suite 710 Los Angeles, California 90067 www.alacrity.care

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ai-in-healthcare-series-with-michael-ferro-featured-alacrity-care-301260829.html

SOURCE Alacrity Care