AI-based Surgical Robots Market Size To Reach $17.2 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global AI-based surgical robots market size is expected to reach USD 17.2 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2021 to 2028.Increased efficiency and success rate provided by robotic surgeries are boosting the growth of the market. In addition, the shift in preference for minimally invasive surgeries by patients over traditional methods is further bolstering the growth.

Key Insights & Findings:

The market is anticipated to witness significant growth by 2028, owing to the increased efficiency and success rate provided by robotic surgical interventions

The services segment dominated the market in 2020 due to comprehensive contracts of services provided by the key players to the customers and higher maintenance and routine servicing costs associated with the surgical robots.

The others segment dominated the market in 2020, owing to the growing number of robot-assisted general surgeries and laparoscopies, along with the increasing prevalence of conditions such as breast cancer

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 46.9% in 2020, owing to various factors covering ongoing developments in the robotics sector and artificial intelligence, the presence of key players, and a rising number of technological advancements concerning surgical robots in the region

Read 118 page market research report, " AI-based Surgical Robots Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Services, Instruments And Accessories), By Application (Orthopedics, Neurology, Urology, Gynecology), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028 ", by Grand View Research

In 2020, services dominated the market with a share of 52.0%. It is attributed to the comprehensive contracts of services provided by key players to the customers and higher maintenance and routine servicing costs associated with the surgical robots. In addition, the technologically advanced algorithms provided by the companies in these products and their upgrades further add to the services segment, thereby increasing its revenue share.

In 2020, based on application, the other segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the market. The others segment comprises applications such as general surgeries, laparoscopies, and oncological interventions or procedures. The growing number of robotic interventional and assisted surgical procedures and the increasing prevalence of conditions such as breast cancer are some of the major factors responsible for higher revenue share.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the market owing to the postponement of elective surgical procedures by various healthcare institutions across the globe. It can be witnessed by the decline in revenue generated by key players in 2020 compared to 2019 further signifies the de-growth of the market due to the pandemic. The presence of benefits of Robot-assisted Surgeries (RAS), such as a reduction in the interaction time between the medical staff and patients for these procedures, is likely to boost market growth post-pandemic.

Grand View Research has segmented the global AI-based surgical robots market based on product, application, and region:

AI-based Surgical Robots Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Services



Instruments and Accessories

AI-based Surgical Robots Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Orthopedics



Neurology



Urology



Gynecology



Others

AI-based Surgical Robots Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



Australia





China





Japan





South Korea





India



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil





Argentina



Middle East Africa



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of AI-based Surgical Robots Market

Accuray Incorporated

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Medtronic, plc

Medrobotics Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Stereotaxis, Inc.

TransEnterix, Inc. (Asensus Inc.)

Stryker Corporation

Activ Surgical, Inc.

Titan Medical, Inc.

CMR Surgical, Inc.

Smith and Nephew

