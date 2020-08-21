AI-based Clinical Trial Solution Providers Market Landscape 2020 To 2030 - Who Are The Leading AI-based Clinical Trial Solution Providers

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI-based Clinical Trial Solution Providers Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the companies offering AI-based platforms for clinical trial applications, in addition to the current market landscape and their future potential.One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future opportunity within this market. Based on several parameters, such as annual number of clinical trials, average capital investment per trial across different phases and therapeutic areas, cost saving potential of AI and expected annual growth rate across various geographies, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market, in the mid to long term, for the period 2020-2030. The chapter features the likely distribution of the opportunity across different:

[A] trial phase (phase I, phase II and phase III)

[B] therapeutic areas (cardiovascular disorders, CNS disorders, infectious disorders, metabolic disorders, oncological disorders and other disorders)

[C] end-users (pharmaceutical companies, and academia and other users)

[D] key geographical regions ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world)

Market Insights

The process of successfully developing a novel therapeutic intervention is both time and cost-intensive. In fact, it is estimated that a prescription drug requires around 10 years and over USD 2.5 billion in capital investment, before reaching the market. In this process, clinical trials are a crucial requirement, enabling both innovators and regulators to assess the efficacy of a candidate drug and establish whether it is safe for use in humans.It is estimated that nearly 50% of the total time and capital expenditure during the drug development process, is on conducting clinical research. However, all trials are not successful; they are prone to delays (due to various reasons), and failure, both of which are known to impose enormous financial burdens on sponsors.According to a study conducted by the MIT Sloan School of Management, the rate of clinical success, defined as the proportion of trials that result in approval of the drug/therapy under investigation, was currently estimated to be 14%. The study further demonstrated that there is significant variance in the aforementioned rate across different types of therapies; for instance, for vaccines against infectious diseases, clinical success was estimated to be slightly above 30%, while for investigational anti-cancer drugs, it was 3%. Some of the key factors responsible for clinical-stage product failure include inadequate study design, insufficient/incomplete patient recruitment, improper subject stratification during study conduct, and high rate of participant attrition.In attempts to address the abovementioned challenges, stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry are actively exploring diverse strategies and solutions, one of which involves the collection and processing of real-world data. In fact, real-world data analysis is deemed to possess the potential to offer valuable insights from patient/healthcare provider testimonies, in order to drive future trial optimization efforts and facilitate better decision making during clinical research conduct.However, in order to generate actionable insights from real-world medical data, there is a need for robust and advanced data mining technologies, such as big data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) powered tools.Data integration, evolutionary modelling and pattern recognition using predictive AI models, can enable trial sponsors to aggregate, curate, and analyze large volumes of data, thereby, harnessing information captured during past trials to drive future therapy development initiatives. Experts also believe that the use of AI-powered solutions have the potential to address some of the commonly reported challenges, such as concerns related to clinical trial design, patient recruitment and retention, site selection, medical data interpretation and evaluation of treatment efficacy, which are encountered during trial conduct.Considering that the aforementioned issues are addressed, it is safe to presume that opting to use AI-enabled technologies in clinical trials may eventually improve clinical R&D, and allow innovators to optimize on both time and capital investments made in such initiatives.Currently, this technology is still in its early stages, with limited adoption across the world. However, it is worth mentioning that close to USD 4 billion was invested into AI-focused healthcare startups, in 2019. We are led to believe that the opportunity for AI-based solution providers within the healthcare industry is likely to grow at a significant in the foreseen future.

Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed assessment of the competitive landscape of AI-based solution providers based on parameters, such as area of application, year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

Brief profiles of prominent players engaged in offering AI-based solutions for clinical trial applications. Each profile features a brief overview of the company and its proprietary technology platform(s), recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the partnerships and collaborations inked in the domain, in the period between 2014 and 2020 (till May), based on several parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, application mentioned in agreement, target therapeutic area mentioned in the agreement, year of partnership and type of partner, most active players and geographical analysis.

An analysis of the funding and investments made in the domain, in the period between 2014 and 2020 (till May), including seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, at various stages of development in companies that are engaged in this field, based on several parameters, such as number of funding instances, amount invested, type of funding, leading players and investors, and geographical analysis

A detailed analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical trials involving the use of AI, based on multiple parameters, such as trial registration year, trial phase, trial status, type of sponsor/collaborator, target therapeutic area, trial design, top sponsor, geographical location of the trial and enrolled patient population.

An analysis of various AI-related initiatives of top 10 big pharma players (based on revenue), based on multiple parameters, such as year of initiative, type of initiative, focus of initiative, area of application and target therapeutic area. In addition, leading players and leading partners have been highlighted based on the number of initiatives.

A case study on recent use cases, wherein various pharmaceutical/healthcare companies have employed AI-based solutions for different processes of clinical trials, highlighting different business needs of such players and key takeaways of the solution provided by AI-based solution providers.

An in-depth analysis of the cost-saving potential across various processes of clinical drug development that can be brought about by the implementation of bespoke AI-based solutions.

In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base, and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution. The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders in this domain. Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading AI-based clinical trial solution providers?

How has the clinical activity involving the use of AI evolved in recent years?

What is the focus area of big pharma players in the AI domain?

Which companies have raised a significant amount of money in the domain?

What is the total cost-saving potential of AI-based clinical solutions across different steps of a clinical trial?

What kind of partnership models are presently being used by stakeholders in the industry?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

1. PREFACE1.1. Scope of the Report1.2. Research Methodology1.3. Chapter Outlines 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 3. INTRODUCTION3.1. Chapter Overview3.2. Overview of Artificial Intelligence (AI)3.2.1. Machine Learning3.2.2. Natural Language Processing3.2.3. Classification of AI3.2.3.1. Reactive AI3.2.3.2. Limited Memory AI3.2.3.3. Theory of Mind AI3.2.3.4. Self-Aware AI3.2.3.5. Artificial Narrow Intelligence3.2.3.6. Artificial General Intelligence3.2.3.7. Artificial Super Intelligence3.2.4. Application of AI in Healthcare3.2.4.1. Drug Discovery3.2.4.2. Drug Manufacturing3.2.4.3. Drug Marketing3.2.4.4. Diagnosis and Treatment3.2.4.5. Clinical Trials3.2.4.5.1. Patient Recruitment3.2.4.5.2. Patient Monitoring3.2.4.5.3. Patient Adherence3.3. Key Challenges Associated with the Adoption of AI 3.4. Future Perspectives 4. MARKET LANDSCAPE4.1. Chapter Overview4.2. AI-based Clinical Trial Solution Providers: Overall Market Landscape4.2.1. Analysis by Area of Application4.2.2. Analysis by Year of Establishment4.2.3. Analysis by Company Size4.2.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters 5. COMPANY PROFILES5.1. Chapter Overview5.2. AiCure5.2.1. Company and Technology Overview5.2.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook5.3. Antidote5.4. Deep Lens5.5. Deep 6 AI5.6. Innoplexus5.7. Median Technologies5.8. Mendel.ai5.9. Phesi5.10. Saama Technologies5.11. Trials.ai 6. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS6.1. Chapter Overview6.2. Partnership Models6.3. AI-based Clinical Trial Solution Providers: Partnerships and Collaborations6.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership6.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership6.3.3. Analysis by Application Mentioned in the Agreement6.3.4. Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area Mentioned in the Agreement6.3.5. Analysis by Year of Partnership and Type of Partner6.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships6.3.7. Geographical Analysis6.3.8. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements 7. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS7.1. Chapter Overview7.2. Types of Funding Instances7.3. AI-based Clinical Trial Solution Providers: Funding and Investments 7.3.1. Analysis by Number of Funding Instances7.3.2. Analysis by Amount Invested7.3.3. Analysis by Type of Funding7.3.4. Leading Players: Analysis by Amount Invested and Number of Funding Instances7.3.5. Most Active Investors: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances7.3.6. Geographical Analysis by Amount Invested7.4. Concluding Remarks 8. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS8.1. Chapter Overview8.2. Scope and Methodology8.3. AI-based Clinical Trial Solution Providers: Analysis of Clinical Research Activity8.3.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year8.3.2. Analysis by Trial Phase8.3.3. Analysis by Trial Status8.3.4. Analysis by Type of Sponsor/Collaborator 8.3.5. Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area8.3.6. Analysis by Trial Design8.3.7. Geographical Analysis by Number of Clinical Trials8.3.8. Geographical Analysis by Enrolled Patient Population 8.3.9. Geographical Analysis by Number of Clinical Trials and Trial Status 8.3.10. Geographical Analysis by Enrolled Patient Population and Trial Status 9. BIG PHARMA INITIATIVES9.1. Chapter Overview9.1.1. Analysis by Year of Initiative9.1.2. Analysis by Type of Initiative9.1.3. Analysis by Focus of Initiative9.1.4. Analysis by Area of Application 9.1.5. Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area 10. CASE STUDY: USE CASES10.1. Chapter Overview10.2. Roche and AiCure10.2.1. Roche10.2.2. AiCure 10.2.3. Business Needs10.2.4. Objectives Achieved and Solutions Provided10.3. Takeda and AiCure10.3.1. Takeda10.3.2. AiCure 10.3.3. Business Needs10.3.4. Objectives Achieved and Solutions Provided10.4. Teva Pharmaceuticals and Intel10.4.1. Teva Pharmaceuticals10.4.2. Intel 10.4.3. Business Needs10.4.4. Objectives Achieved and Solutions Provided10.5. Unnamed Pharmaceutical Company and Antidote10.5.1. Antidote10.5.2. Business Needs10.5.3. Objectives Achieved and Solutions Provided10.6. Unnamed Pharmaceutical Company and Cognizant10.6.1. Cognizant10.6.2. Business Needs 10.6.3. Objectives Achieved and Solutions Offered10.7. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Deep 6 AI10.7.1. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center10.7.2. Deep 6 AI10.7.3. Business Needs10.7.4. Objectives Achieved and Solutions Offered 11. COST SAVING ANALYSIS11.1. Chapter Overview11.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology11.3. Overall Cost Saving Potential of AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions, 2020-203011.3.1. Cost Saving Potential in Phase I Clinical Trials, 2020-203011.3.2. Cost Saving Potential in Phase II clinical Trials, 2020-203011.3.3. Cost Saving Potential in Phase III clinical Trials, 2020-203011.3.4. Cost Saving Potential in Patient Recruitment, 2020-203011.3.5. Cost Saving Potential in Patient Retention, 2020-203011.3.6. Cost Saving Potential in Site Monitoring, 2020-203011.3.7. Cost Saving Potential in Source Data Verification, 2020-2030 12. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS12.1. Chapter Overview12.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology12.3. Overall AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions Market Opportunity, 2020-203012.4. AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions Market Opportunity: Distribution by Trial Phase, 2020 and 203012.5. AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions Market Opportunity: Distribution by Target Therapeutic Area, 2020 and 203012.6. AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions Market Opportunity: Distribution by End-user, 2020 and 203012.7. AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions Market Opportunity: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, 2020 and 203012.7.1. AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions Market Opportunity in North America, 2020-203012.7.2. AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions Market Opportunity in Europe, 2020-203012.7.3. AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions Market Opportunity in Asia-Pacific, 2020-203012.7.4. AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions Market Opportunity in Rest of the World, 2020-2030 13. CONCLUSION13.1. Chapter Overview13.2. Key Takeaways 14. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS14.1. Chapter Overview14.2. Intelligencia14.2.1. Company Snapshot14.2.2. Interview Transcript: Dimitrios Skaltsas, Co-Founder and Executive Director 15. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

