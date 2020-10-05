AHS Residential Inaugurates AHS At Pine Groves Community

MIAMI, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AHS Residential announced the inauguration of its AHS Pine Groves residential community, a 204-unit property located in the heart of Miami-Dade County's flourishing Princeton neighborhood in South Dade. The property is the fourth AHS Residential project of its kind in the South-Dade area and was completed in a record-breaking 11-month time frame with the company's cutting-edge concrete form technology.

Strategically located along Miami-Dade's highly anticipated South Dade SMART Corridor, the project includes four garden-style buildings with 204 apartment homes, a leasing office, a clubhouse, a fitness center, and a swimming pool. Residents can choose from one- and two-bedroom units, which include 10-foot ceilings, private balconies, modern appliances, and in-unit washer and dryers.

"This property is special to us, not only because we were able to deliver it so quickly, but because it is emblematic of the communities we want to help build throughout South Florida and in other parts of the country," said AHS Residential CEO Ernesto Lopes. "As an up and coming Miami-Dade community, the Princeton neighborhood has all the ingredients working class families need to live and thrive in the region. High-quality housing options like the ones we provide at Pine Groves are a critical component of the community's success as they ensure that the area will continue to prosper and grow with time," he added.

With housing costs skyrocketing over the last decade, South Dade has become an attractive option for families who are seeking new, yet affordable neighborhoods in Miami-Dade. From AHS at Pine Groves, residents can easily access both Miami's urban core and the farmers' markets of Homestead via U.S. 1 or the Florida Turnpike. The area is also home to various A+ rated schools, public parks, and popular local attractions, such as Zoo Miami, Coral Castle, and Redland Market Village, among others.

"We are so grateful to AHS Residential for providing quality housing at a price that is accessible to the people of our community. Using cutting-edge technology and a forward-thinking business model, AHS Residential is able to ensure that cost-burdened renters have options when it comes to finding a home," said Miami-Dade County District 8 Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava. "Together, we will fight to end the housing crisis in Miami-Dade County," she added.

AHS at Pine Groves is located at 13081 SW 242nd Street and is currently accepting rental applications.

About AHS Residential AHS Residential builds, develops and manages high-quality multifamily communities. This integrated process allows the company to offer an affordable living alternative to rent-burdened Americans in major metropolitan areas. The company owns and manages more than 2,500 apartment homes in South Florida and has more than 5,500 additional apartment homes under development in Florida, Georgia, and Texas. For more information, please visit www.ahsresidential.com.

