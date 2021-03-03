Ahold Delhaize Announces The Nomination Of A New Member Of Its Supervisory Board

Zaandam, the Netherlands, March 3 , 202 1 - Ahold Delhaize today announces the nomination of Bala Subramanian for appointment to Ahold Delhaize's Supervisory Board, effective April 14, 2021.

Bala Subramanian, an American national, is Chief Digital Officer at AT&T, a U.S.-based provider of telecommunication services. Before that, he led the digital transformation at Best Buy, a U.S-based retailer of technology and entertainment products and services. Additionally, Bala serves as a Director on the board of Cars.com, where he is a member of both the audit committee and the remuneration committee.

"We are pleased to propose Bala for appointment to the Supervisory Board. He will bring extensive experience in transforming large companies towards omnichannel and digital businesses. With his arrival, we further strengthen the digital skills and competencies that will be important to the Supervisory Board as Ahold Delhaize continues to develop in the omnichannel retail space. With his background and energetic personality, Bala will bring new perspectives to the Supervisory Board" said Chair of the Supervisory Board, Peter Agnefjäll.

At the same time, Dominique Leroy will retire from the Supervisory Board, due to her executive role at Deutsche Telecom, as will Ben Noteboom, since he has served the maximum available number of terms. "We would also like to thank both Dominique and Ben for their significant contributions to the Company and we wish them all the best for the future."

The Supervisory Board will propose the appointment to the Annual General Meeting on April 14, 2021.

Cautionary notice

This communication includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words and expressions such as propose, will, bring, be, strategy, continues, evolve

or other similar words or expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (the "Company") to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the Company's public filings and other disclosures. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company's management and assumptions based on information currently available to the Company's management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.