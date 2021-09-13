Ahold Delhaize Announces That Albert Heijn Completes Acquisition Of DEEN And Starts Converting Stores

Zaandam, the Netherlands, September 13, 2021 - Ahold Delhaize announces today that Albert Heijn, its market leader in the Netherlands, has completed the transaction for the acquisition of DEEN with Vomar Voordeelmarkt and DekaMarkt. This also marks the start of the conversion of the 38 DEEN stores in Noord-Holland, Flevoland, Gelderland and Overijssel to Albert Heijn stores. Soon, customers of these stores will find the best of both worlds: all the delights of Albert Heijn and the goodness of DEEN. The first store will open in Avenhorn on 22 September. Marit van Egmond, CEO Albert Heijn, said, 'Albert Heijn and DEEN are cut from the same cloth. We both have been household names in many Dutch homes for generations - DEEN for 88 and Albert Heijn for almost 135 years. Indeed, it is an honour that we have been mandated to continue operations at the 38 DEEN stores, the flower shop and the distribution centre. This is a major boost to our desire to always be there for our customers, no matter where they need us, including in Noord-Holland where most DEEN stores are located. I look forward to working with our new colleagues.' Wouter Kolk, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia: "I'm proud of the fact that we were able to achieve this transaction with the three partners so we can serve the DEEN customers in the best possible way together with DekaMarkt, Vomar and Albert Heijn. Hereby a warm welcome to our new colleagues." The intention of DEEN to sell the DEEN supermarkets was announced on 16 February 2021 and approved by the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) on 9 July 2021. Financial details have not been released and Group financial guidance remains unchanged.

Cautionary notice

