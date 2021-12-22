AhnLab Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Company Of The Year Award In The South Korean Endpoint Security Industry For The Third Consecutive Year

AhnLab has been recognized for the third consecutive year with this prestigious award, consolidating its dominance in the industry and strengthening its leading position as a world-class endpoint security vendor.

AhnLab has been recognized for the third consecutive year with this prestigious award, consolidating its dominance in the industry and strengthening its leading position as a world-class endpoint security vendor.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the South Korean endpoint security industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes AhnLab with the 2021 Company of the Year Award for its cutting-edge security services for small and medium businesses worldwide. AhnLab provides a robust and modern endpoint protection platform (EPP) to defend organizations from a wide range of security threats, with up-to-date and customized data protection strategies.

The company focuses on reducing vulnerabilities by leveraging its technological expertise and extensive portfolio of solutions that prevent intellectual property loss or sensitive information leaks with effective services, such as managed security, security consulting, digital forensic analysis, security research, and mobile security tools.

"AhnLab developed its EPP solution to provide system administrators with a centralized console that detects, monitors, and responds to ongoing security threats. The organic integration between the AhnLab EPP and various AhnLab endpoint security solutions provides customers with more efficient security operations and stronger threat response," said Vivien Pua, Industry Analyst﻿﻿ at Frost & Sullivan. "AhnLab's comprehensive endpoint security offerings and platform approach enable the company to gain greater preference among customers in South Korea, allowing it to record double-digit year-on-year growth in the South Korean endpoint security market in 2020."

With the increasing demand for pioneering digital threat defense, AhnLab is constantly adapting to the evolving IT security challenges and threats with a high degree of innovation that addresses the latest cybersecurity trends. As a result, the company is steadily growing and increasing its customer base in South Korea and worldwide.

In addition, AhnLab has established a solid market position by differentiating its products and services from competitors. The company's innovation capabilities and solutions are unrivaled and highlight the latest requirements and unmet needs of organizations that are increasingly implementing flexible workplaces and more digital spaces.

"AhnLab stands out from other market competitors by continuing to work on its strategy to converge its existing endpoint security offering into a single agent and single management approach to enable enhanced threat management and incident response capabilities," noted Pua. "The company continues to introduce new capabilities into its endpoint security portfolio to keep up with the fast-changing technology landscape, thereby allowing the company to respond promptly to emerging customer needs and requirements."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership, in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kala Mani. S.Email: kala.manis@frost.com

About AhnLab, Inc.

Founded in 1995, AhnLab, Inc., a leader in cyber threat analysis, delivers comprehensive protection for endpoints, networks, transactions, and essential services. AhnLab provides best-of-breed threat prevention that scales easily for high-speed networks by combining cloud analysis with endpoint and server resources. AhnLab's multidimensional approach combines with exceptional service to create truly global protection against attacks that evade traditional security defenses. That's why more than 25,000 organizations rely on AhnLab's award-winning products and services to make the internet safe and reliable for their business operations. Contact us at global.sales@ahnlab.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ahnlab-earns-frost--sullivans-2021-company-of-the-year-award-in-the-south-korean-endpoint-security-industry-for-the-third-consecutive-year-301449598.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan