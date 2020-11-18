Ahead Of World AIDS Day And Giving Tuesday, The (RED) Shopathon Lights Up To Fight Two Pandemics: AIDS And COVID-19

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The sixth annual (RED) Shopathon lights up today ahead of World AIDS Day and Giving Tuesday, December 1 st. Offering more than 200 stylish and giftable products that give back with every purchase, the campaign is supported by Merck (known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada) and will see (RED) generate money for the Global Fund to fight two pandemics: AIDS and COVID-19. Dialing-up the impact of holiday shopping, funds raised from every purchase of (RED) products on Amazon.com/RED, as part of the (RED) Shopathon, will be matched by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, up to $1.5 million.

Jennifer Lotito, President and Chief Operating Officer, (RED) said: "(RED) was named after the color of emergency, and as the world faces a new pandemic, fighting to protect hard-fought gains in the AIDS fight has never been more of an emergency than now."

She continued: "We're honored to see so many of (RED)'s partners and collaborators stepping up to support the fight against both AIDS and COVID-19 as we head into a challenging holiday season. With each and every purchase - whether for yourself or as a gift for someone else - money will go to the Global Fund to ensure those who are most vulnerable can continue to access critical, life-saving programs in sub-Saharan Africa."

With products for everyone, at all price points, there are hundreds of ways to ensure every purchase has real impact this holiday season.

APPLE'S (PRODUCT) RED COLLECTION EXPANDS; THE APPLE WATCH SERIES 6 (PRODUCT) RED, iPHONE 12 (PRODUCT) RED AND iPHONE 12 MINI (PRODUCT) RED

Having raised over $220 million for the Global Fund through its partnership with (RED), Apple has a wide range of new (PRODUCT) RED devices and accessories available this holiday season, including iPhone 12 (PRODUCT) RED, iPhone 12 mini (PRODUCT) RED, and Apple Watch Series 6 (PRODUCT) RED.

Expanding Apple's iPhone (PRODUCT) RED collection are iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, representing an unprecedented leap forward for iPhone. With support for an advanced 5G experience, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini introduce a beautiful all-new design packed with innovative features, including immersive Super Retina XDR displays, an advanced dual-camera system, the fastest chip in a smartphone with A14 Bionic, and the Ceramic Shield front cover. With powerful new wellness and fitness features, including a Blood Oxygen sensor and app, the Apple Watch Series 6 provides users with a new level of insight into their well-being. And when you choose the (PRODUCT) RED model, you not only support your own health, but also the health and wellness of others.

In addition to delivering all of these innovative features, Apple's (PRODUCT) RED collection will help save lives. Now through December 31st, Apple will direct 100% of eligible proceeds from iPhone 12 (PRODUCT) RED, iPhone 12 mini (PRODUCT) RED, Apple Watch Series 6 (PRODUCT) RED, and other (PRODUCT) RED purchases to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response to help provide services and treatment to some of the world's most vulnerable communities.

THE ALL-NEW (echo) RED AND OVER 170+ (RED) PRODUCTS ON AMAZON.COM/REDFor the fourth year, (RED) is partnering with Amazon to give customers a single destination to shop more than 170 products that give back, spanning tech, health & wellness, kitchen & home, and more.

New for 2020 is the next-generation, limited-edition (echo) RED, featuring an all-new sleek spherical design, premium sound, and smart home hub support for Zigbee, Bluetooth Low Energy, and Amazon Sidewalk. Amazon will donate $10 of every (echo) RED sale to the Fund for the Global Fund to support COVID-19 response and HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa. Customers can also donate to (RED)'s fight against these two pandemics on any Alexa-enabled device by simply saying, " Alexa, donate to (RED)." With all products available at amazon.com/red , shoppers can put impact into every purchase. The limited-edition (echo) RED is available starting today for only $99.99 ( amazon.com/echored).

NEW AND NOTEWORTHY PRODUCTS ON AMAZON.COM/RED INCLUDE:

COVID-19 safety items such as the (ALESSI) RED STAYSAFE, No-Touch Key Ring.

STAYSAFE, No-Touch Key Ring. Innovative tech and tech accessories including the all-new (PRODUCT) RED Theragun collection of the (PRODUCT) RED Theragun PRO, Elite and mini, (POPSOCKETS) RED PopGrips, and the all-new Popwallet +.

collection of the (PRODUCT) RED Theragun PRO, Elite and mini, PopGrips, and the all-new Popwallet +. Home goods that do great things such as (BALTHAZAR & ROSE) RED Foutas and Hand Towels, and a collection of ( MECCA CANDLE CO.) RED8oz. soy candles.

(RED) LAUNCHES ITS FIRST-EVER VIRTUAL POP-UP SHOP ON SNAPCHAT:(RED) is launching its first-ever immersive pop-up shop on Snapchat. Using Snapchat's AR technology, users can now browse and buy Amazon.com/RED products directly from their mobile app, and support (RED)'s fight against AIDS and COVID-19. The lens, supported by Merck (known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada), is live worldwide today and accessible throughout the duration of the campaign. Snap, shop, and save lives by going to this link.

About (RED)(RED) got its name because it is the color of emergency. In 2006, (RED) was founded to engage businesses and people in one of the greatest health emergencies, the AIDS pandemic. Today, as COVID-19 threatens to undo the progress of the AIDS fight, (RED) is supporting the fight against two deadly pandemics, AIDS and COVID-19, by partnering with the world's most iconic brands to generate money for the Global Fund through (RED)-branded goods and experiences. (RED) Partners include: Alessi, Amazon, Apple, Balmain, Bank of America, Beats by Dr. Dre, Calm, Claro, Durex, eos, Girl Skateboards, Louis Vuitton, Montblanc, Mophie, NetJets, NTWRK, Primark, Salesforce, Starbucks, Telcel, Therabody, U-Mask and Vespa. (RED) Supporters include: Merck and Roche.

To date, (RED) has generated $650 million for the Global Fund to support HIV/AIDS grants primarily in eSwatini, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia. 100 percent of that money goes to work on the ground - no overhead is taken. Global Fund grants that (RED) supports have impacted 180 million people with prevention, treatment, counseling, HIV testing and care services. Today, (RED) money continues to support these programs as well as efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on critical health services for the world's most vulnerable.

About AmazonAmazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews .

