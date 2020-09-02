Ahead Of 2021 Launch, AppCentral Beta Testing CentralSDK™ To Optimize In-App Subscriptions & Monetization

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AppCentral's new breed of Publishing House will leverage over 10 years of media buying know-how, with cutting edge monetization and optimization algorithms.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AppCentral's new breed of Publishing House will leverage over 10 years of media buying know-how, with cutting edge monetization and optimization algorithms. The new concept will fully launch in 2021 to help app developers that lack skill or resources to manage the publishing and promotion of their mobile apps.

As part of its R&D efforts, a new proprietary AI-driven SDK has been developed to optimize mobile app subscriptions which is currently in the pilot phase. CentralSDK™ relies on AI powered algorithms that work according to numerous parameters such as: country, traffic source, behavior, device, and more.

CentralSDK™ shapes and optimizes the final GUI presented to the user, using 4 key components:

1. Graphics: personalized design to increase impact and conversion. E.g. background image, color, button sizes, position, text and fonts.

2. Plan & Price: showcasing the most attractive pricing and payment plan for the user. E.g. weekly $9 vs. monthly $29 vs. $1 introductory for 3 days and then $99/year.

3. Timing: finding the perfect time within the user journey for the offer to be displayed. E.g. When opening the app vs. after completion of the 3rd level.

4. Offer Type: giving the most relevant offer to each user based on behavior. E.g. Multiplayer offer for vs Single player bundles.

With over 5 million apps currently available in the AppStore and Google Play Store, new apps can't get noticed without the right publishing and advertising strategy. Unlike marketing agencies, AppCentral publishing house is as invested in the success of the app as the developers behind it. It will combine creative production, advertising and technological expertise to develop and deliver successful and profitable app launches.

Nadav Brandstarter, Founder of AppCentral said: "There are so many amazing apps that fail because of poor publishing and monetization strategies. I am excited to launch this publishing house, which will use our new proprietary optimization SDK that will help hundreds of amazing apps to make their products financially successful."

