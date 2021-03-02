AGTC To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that management will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference ‎(March 9-10, 2021)A fireside chat with Sue Washer, President & Chief Executive Officer, will be available to view on-demand beginning Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET through the entirety of the conference.

33rd Annual ROTH Conference (March 15-17, 2021)Ms. Washer and Mark Shearman, Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 1:00 p.m. ET on Monday, March 15, 2021.

Audio webcasts of the presentation at the H.C. Wainwright and ROTH conferences can be accessed by visiting http://ir.agtc.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will be available on the Company's website following the events.

