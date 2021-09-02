AGTC To Present At The 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that management will be participating in a fireside chat at the 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference on September 10 th, 2021 at 8:40am E.T.

Audio webcasts of the presentation can be accessed by visiting http://ir.agtc.com/eventsand-presentations. A replay will be available on the Company's website following the events.

About AGTC

AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies that address real patient needs. AGTC's most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with an inherited retinal disease. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM B3 and ACHM A3). Its preclinical programs build on the Company's industry leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders. In recent years AGTC has entered into strategic partnerships with companies including Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, and Bionic Sight, LLC, an innovator in the emerging field of optogenetics and retinal coding.

IR CONTACT:Jonathan Nugent Stern IRT: 212-698-8698Jonathan.nugent@sternir.com

Corporate Contacts:Stephen PotterChief Business OfficerApplied Genetic Technologies CorporationT: (617) 413-2754spotter@agtc.com