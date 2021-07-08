AGTC To Host Virtual R&D Day On July 22, 2021

Widely Recognized Experts and AGTC Leadership Will Expand on Recent ACHM Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Data and Discuss XLRP Milestones Webcast Scheduled from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm ET GAINESVILLE, Fla.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare retinal diseases, today announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm ET on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

AGTC's R&D Day will include a review of 12-month data from the highest dose groups in the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP), which the Company announced in May, and expanded analysis of the recently reported data from the Company's ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in achromatopsia (ACHM). The event also will include a discussion on light sensitivity and achromatopsia genetics, and an overview of the Company's manufacturing capabilities, including the 21,000 square foot current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacturing and quality control facility being built in Florida.

"AGTC has seen highly encouraging 12-month data from our XLRP and ACHM clinical trials over the last two months, which gives us confidence in our abilities to execute the clinical and regulatory steps necessary to advance those therapies," said Sue Washer, President and Chief Executive Officer of AGTC. "We look forward to taking a deeper dive into this data during our R&D Day and discussing preparations for late-stage development of our ACHM and XLRP candidates."

AGTC R&D Day Agenda:

Corporate Overview Sue Washer, President & Chief Executive Officer

Pre-Clinical Pipeline Adrian Timmers, Executive Director, In vivo Pharmacology and Toxicology

Manufacturing and New Facility Update Dave Knop, PhD, Vice President of Process Development Stephen Potter, Chief Business Officer

XLRP Indication, Phase 1/2 Data Robert Sisk, MD - Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Eye Institute, XLRP Phase 1/2 clinical trial investigator

ACHM Indication, Phase 1/2 Data Rachel Huckfeldt, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology, Harvard Medical School Department of Ophthalmology, Director, Inherited Retinal Degenerations Fellowship, Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary

Light Sensitivity and Achromatopsia Genetics Joseph Carroll, PhD - Richard O. Schultz, MD / Ruth Works Professor of Ophthalmology Professor of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences, Biophysics, and Cell Biology, Neurobiology and Anatomy Director, Advanced Ocular Imaging Program



A live audio webcast of the presentation with accompanying slides can be accessible by visiting ir.agtc.com/events-and-presentations. Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Those interested in attending can RSVP by clicking the RSVP link in the Events & Presentations page of the investor section at AGTC.com.

The archived webcast and slide presentation will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Company's website.

About AGTCAGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies that address real patient needs. AGTC's most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with an inherited retinal disease. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM B3 and ACHM A3). Its preclinical programs build on the Company's industry leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders. In recent years AGTC has entered into strategic partnerships with companies including Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, and Bionic Sight, LLC, an innovator in the emerging field of optogenetics and retinal coding.

