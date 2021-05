AGTC To Host Conference Call On May 6 At 8:00 AM ET To Discuss XLRP Full 12-Month Data From Highest Dose Groups And 24-Month Data From A Subset Of Group 4 Patients Of Its Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare retinal diseases, today announced that it plans to release 12-month data for Groups 5 and 6 evaluating durability of effect and continued safety at higher doses and 24-month data evaluating durability from a subset of Group 4 patients for its Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP) on Thursday, May 6, 2021. AGTC management will host a conference call and webcast with accompanying slides to review the data and provide a general update on the XLRP trial beginning at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on the same date.

The live webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page at http://ir.agtc.com/events-and-presentations. To access the call, dial 866-269-4262 (US) or 323-347-3278 (outside of the US) referencing conference ID# 9770776. The archived webcast and slide presentation will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Company's website.

