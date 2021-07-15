AgriFORCE Growing Systems CEO To Appear On The Claman Countdown On Fox Business Network Today

VANCOUVER, British Columbia , July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) , an innovative agriculture-focused technology company that delivers reliable, financially robust solutions for high value crops through proprietary facility design and automation, today announced that Ingo Mueller, Chief Executive Officer of AgriFORCE, is scheduled to appear on The Claman Countdown on the Fox Business Network at approximately 3:20 PM Eastern Time today. Mr. Mueller will discuss current issues with the global food supply chain and disadvantages of current farming methods, as well as the Company's proprietary facility design and automated growing system.

The segment can also be viewed online at: The Claman Countdown I Fox Business.

The Claman Countdown is a daily news/talk program hosted by Liz Claman on Fox Business on weekdays 3 PM - 4 PM ET.

About AgriFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is dedicated to transforming modern agricultural development through our proprietary patent pending facility design and automated growing system. Our methods are designed to produce high-quality, pesticide-free, locally cultivated crops - cost-effectively and with the ability to quickly scale, in virtually any climate. Designed to meet both European Union Good Manufacturing Practices standards and the United States Department of Agriculture organic equivalent, we intend to utilize our platform as an industry accepted standard for, among other things, controlled environment plant-based vaccine and pharmaceutical biomass, hydroponics and food production.

