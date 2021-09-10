AgriFORCE CEO Ingo Mueller To Appear Live Today On BNN Bloomberg To Discuss The Food Supply Chain And AgriFORCE's Indoor Growing System

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("the Company") (AGRI) , an innovative AgTech company focused on developing and acquiring agriculture IP that advances sustainable cultivation and processing for crops across multiple verticals, today announced that Ingo Mueller, Chief Executive Officer of AgriFORCE, will be a guest today, September 10, 2021, on Commodities, airing on BNN Bloomberg at approximately 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time with Andrew Bell. Mr. Mueller will be discussing current issues with the food supply chain in the United States and how AgriFORCE's proprietary indoor growing system is designed to revolutionize the way plants are grown to meet the needs of the world's growing population.

The Company's proprietary facility design and automated growing system uses artificial intelligence, genetics and natural elements of sun and wind to create a natural and controlled environment in order to grow farm fresh, pure, pesticide-free products in any environment.

Andrew Bell is the host of Commodities and is a specialist on everything drilled, grown, and dug out of the ground. Bell gives his blunt, well-researched assessment on the hot stocks of the day and takes viewers through the detailed numbers, while asking experts the tough questions, giving viewers the hard truth about personal investing.

To listen to the interview, please go to: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/commodities/video.

About AgriFORCE AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an AgTech company focused on developing and acquiring agriculture IP that changes the way plant cultivation and processing is done to provide more sustainable and better quality food, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and plant based products and ingredients. Our vision is to be a leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through advanced and sustainable AG Tech Solutions. The Company's foundational IP includes a proprietary facility design and automated growing system for high-value crops focused on improving the way that crops are grown. The Company calls its facility design and automated growing system the "AgriFORCE Grow House." The Company has designed its AgriFORCE Grow House to produce in virtually any environmental condition and to optimize crop yields to as near their full genetic potential possible, while using substantially fewer natural resources and eliminating the need for the use of pesticides and/or irradiation. The AgriFORCE goal: Clean. Green. Better.

