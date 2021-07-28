Agriculture Seeder Market In North America | Over $900 Million Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the agriculture seeder market in North America and it is poised to grow by USD 903.

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the agriculture seeder market in North America and it is poised to grow by USD 903.56 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AGCO Corp., Bourgault Industries Ltd., Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Co., Gandy Co., HORSCH Maschinen GmbH, Kubota Corp., Morris Industries Ltd., and Salford Group Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the technological advances in agricultural equipment will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing preference for used agriculture seeders will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Agriculture Seeder Market in North America 2021-2025: Segmentation

Agriculture Seeder Market in North America is segmented as below:

Product

Seed Planters



Air Seeders and Seed Drills

Geography

US



Canada

Agriculture Seeder Market in North America 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our agriculture seeder market in North America report covers the following areas:

Agriculture Seeder Market in North America size

size Agriculture Seeder Market in North America trends

trends Agriculture Seeder Market in North America industry analysis

This study identifies the introduction of single disc drills for precision farming as one of the prime reasons driving the agriculture seeder market in North America growth during the next few years.

Agriculture Seeder Market in North America 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Agriculture Seeder Market in North America, including some of the vendors such as AGCO Corp., Bourgault Industries Ltd., Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Co., Gandy Co., HORSCH Maschinen GmbH, Kubota Corp., Morris Industries Ltd., and Salford Group Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Agriculture Seeder Market in North America are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Agriculture Seeder Market in North America 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist agriculture seeder market growth in North America growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the agriculture seeder market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the agriculture seeder market in North America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of agriculture seeder market vendors in North America

