Agricultural Films Market Worth $5.7 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Agricultural Films Market by Type (LLDPE, LDPE, Reclaim, EVA, and HDPE), Application ((Greenhouse Film (Classic Greenhouse, Macro Tunnel), Silage Film (Silage Stretch...

CHICAGO, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Agricultural Films Market by Type (LLDPE, LDPE, Reclaim, EVA, and HDPE), Application ((Greenhouse Film (Classic Greenhouse, Macro Tunnel), Silage Film (Silage Stretch Wrap), and Mulch Film (Transparent or Clear Mulch)) and Region -Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Agricultural Films Market is projected to reach USD 15.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% from USD 11.5 billion in 2021.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=741

Browse in-depth TOC on " Agricultural Films Market " 210 - Tables 67 - Figures 250 - Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/agricultural-mulch-films-market-741.html

"EVA is projected to be the fastest-growing type for agricultural films market between 2021 and 2026"

EVA is a copolymer of ethylene and vinyl-acetate used in agricultural films. It lowers the melting point of PE film and offers advantages such as softness, flexibility, clarity, barrier properties, resistance to crack & stress, waterproofing, resistance to UV radiation, and optical and mechanical properties. The mechanical strength of EVA film depends on the content of vinyl acetate. Higher the content of vinyl-acetate, lower is the film's permeability to gas and moisture. Owing to these properties and features, EVA films are suitable for greenhouse and mulching applications.

"Mulch Film is projected to be the fastest growing application in agricultural films market between 2021 and 2026."

Mulching is a practice of covering the soil/ ground to provide favorable conditions for plant growth and development and for efficient crop production. Mulch in technical term means "covering of soil." While natural mulches such as leaf, straw, dead leaves, and compost have been used for centuries, the advent of synthetic materials has altered the methods and benefits of mulching. In comparison to other mulches, plastic mulches are completely impermeable to water. Therefore, these prevent direct evaporation of moisture from the soil, thus limiting water loss and soil erosion over the surface. Therefore, mulching plays a vital role in water conservation. Mulches are further classified as black mulches, transparent or clear mulches, and others. The high growth is owing to increasing crop protection with limited land available for farming. Moreover, the color of mulch films is expected to have a significant effect on the growth of certain crops. For instance, tomato responds more to red mulch in comparison to others. Red films also reduce blight in plants.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=741

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region for the agricultural films market during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific has dominated the global agricultural films market. This dominance is attributed to the massive agricultural growth and increased demand for food in key countries such as China and India. Increasing population and rising per capita intake of food exert pressure on the agricultural output. The area under cultivation cannot be increased due to a decrease in arable land. Thus, the practice of controlled agriculture is essential to cater to the demand of the region's rising population. The demand for agricultural films is growing, especially in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Thus, the markets in these regions are expected to register higher growth in comparison to other regions.

The growth in APAC is mainly attributed to the region's rising population. In addition, demand is shifting to the Asia-Pacific region due to economic contraction and saturation in the European and North American markets. Agricultural films manufacturers are targeting this region, as it is currently the strongest regional market. China is the leading producer and consumer of agricultural films in the region. India is an agriculture-based economy. Increased cultivation is meeting the rising food demand of the population. Due to the depleting arable land, the need for controlled agriculture has increased. Thus, the demand for agricultural films has grown. In Japan, crops cultivated in greenhouses fulfill the demand for vegetables and flowers.

The key market players profiled in the report include Berry Global Inc. (US), Kuraray Co. Ltd. ( Japan), Coveris ( Austria), The RKW Group ( Germany), BASF SE ( Germany), AB Rani Plast OY ( Finland), the Dow Chemical Company (US), Grupo Armando Alvarez ( Spain), and Plastika Kritis S.A. ( Greece).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=741

Browse Adjacent Markets: Resins and Polymers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Polyfilm MarketBy Resin Type (LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, BoPP, CPP, PVC, BoPET, BoPA), End-use Industry (Agriculture, Packaging, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Medical), and Region - Global Trends, Forecasts to 2026 http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polyfilm-market-4979094.html

Greenhouse Film Marketby Resin Type (LDPE, LLDPE, EVA), Thickness (80 to 150 Microns, 150 to 200 Microns, More than 200 Microns), Width ( 4.5M, 5.5 M, 7M, 9M), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/greenhouse-film-market-179191625.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:Mr. Aashish MehraMarketsandMarkets™ INC.630 Dundee RoadSuite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.comResearch Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/agricultural-mulch-films-market.asp Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/agricultural-mulch-films.asp

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agricultural-films-market-worth-5-7-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301291016.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets