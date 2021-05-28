Agricultural Coatings Market Worth $5.3 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Agricultural Coatings Market by Category (Seed Coatings, Fertilizer Coatings, and Pesticide Coatings), Seed Coating Types (Polymers, Colorants, and Pellets), Fertilizer...

CHICAGO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Agricultural Coatings Market by Category (Seed Coatings, Fertilizer Coatings, and Pesticide Coatings), Seed Coating Types (Polymers, Colorants, and Pellets), Fertilizer Coating Types, Pesticide Coating Applications, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of USD.5.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% in terms of value during the forecast period. Factors such as rising need to increase agricultural productivity and favorable government policies and regulations are some of the factors driving the growth of agricultural coatings.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=84350079

Seeds coatings, by category, is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The market for agricultural coatings, by category, has been segmented into seed coatings, fertilizer coatings, pesticides coatings. Seed coating has been proposed as a promising tool for the inoculation of different crop seeds. The main types of seed coatings include seed dressing, film coating, and pelleting, which are used according to the purpose of application and the type of seed. Coating delivers the seed in a form that is larger, rounder, smoother, heavier, and more uniform as compared to the original seed. Materials such as pellets and colorants enable the grower to place the seed individually, with improved spacing and depth control. The use of seed coating also protects the seeds from cold soils and breaks down when the soil temperature is optimal for germination. These advantages have led to increased demand for seed coatings globally.

Polymers, by fertilizer coatings, is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR in the agricultural coatings market during the forecast period

Polymers are the film coating formulations consisting of a thin, water-permeable polymer-based coating onto the seed or pellet. A thin layer of polymer smoothens the seed surface, helping in better flowability. It also influences water uptake of and adherence to chemical fungicide treatments. Film-coating increases the raw weight of the seed by 1% to 5%. The thin coating of polymer helps the additives stay on seeds and also to avoid dusting and pollution, to enhance the appearance of the seed. Leading agriculture universities have conducted the experiment of seed coating base polymer with different types of seeds for its compatibility under various circumstances. It was found that the seed germinated better with a significant increase in seed vigor, with the usage of a seed coating polymer. Super absorbent polymers and polymer gels are water-absorbing polymer materials with high water uptake potential. They improve the seed germination and also enhance the seedling growth, contributing to the farm's success. These advantages have led to increased demand for the polymers segment of the seed coatings market.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Agricultural Coatings Market "

307 - Tables 60 - Figures 273 - Pages

The market for insecticides segment of pesticides coatings is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period

The pesticide coatings market, by application, was dominated by insecticides. The research & development of pesticide coatings is mainly concentrated on insecticides, followed by herbicides. Due to this trend and the registration & commercialization of new varieties of microencapsulated insecticides, the insecticides segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR, and it occupies a large share in the market.

Insecticides are used to protect crops against the eggs and larvae of insects. Insecticides have various modes of action and can be classified into systemic, contact, and plant-incorporated. They are commonly used to maintain the quality of crop yield by protecting it from insects.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=84350079

Key Players:

This report includes a study on the marketing strategies and the product portfolios of the major companies that operate in the agricultural coatings market. The report has leading company profiles such as include BASF SE ( Germany), Bayer AG ( Germany), Clariant Technologies ( Germany), Croda International Plc (UK), Sensient Technologies (US), Germains Seed Technology (UK), Milliken Chemical (US), Precision Laboratories (US), Pursell Agri-tech (US), Novochem Group ( Netherlands), Dorfketal ( India), Deltachem ( Germany), Israel Chemicals Ltd ( Israel), Arkema ( France), SQM ( Chile), Mosaic (US), Nutrien Ltd ( Canada), Aakash Chemicals, Evonik Industries ( Germany) and Encapsys LLC (US).

Related Reports:

Seed Coating Marketby Additive (Polymers, Colorants, Pellets, Minerals/Pumice, Active Ingredients), Process (Film Coating, Encrusting, Pelleting), Active Ingredient (Protectants and Phytoactive Promoters), Crop Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/seed-coating-materials-market-149045530.html

Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market by Type (Slow-release, Coated & Encapsulated, N-Stabilizers), End-Use (Agricultural & Non-agricultural), Mode of Application (Fertigation, Foliar, and Soil), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/controlled-release-fertilizers-market-136099624.html

Browse Adjacent Reports: Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:Mr. Aashish MehraMarketsandMarkets™ INC.630 Dundee RoadSuite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/agricultural-coatings-market.asp Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/agricultural-coatings.asp

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agricultural-coatings-market-worth-5-3-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301301606.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets