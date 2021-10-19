Agora Systems Named An Official Partner Of Independent Electrical Contractors Of Atlanta And Georgia Chapters

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Electrical Contractors Atlanta and Georgia Chapters [ATL/GA IEC] today announced that Agora Systems has become an official partner to offer materials procurement software to ATL/GA IEC members.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Electrical Contractors Atlanta and Georgia Chapters [ATL/GA IEC] today announced that Agora Systems has become an official partner to offer materials procurement software to ATL/GA IEC members. Using Agora, ATL/GA IEC members can manage and automate their materials procurement process by bringing their field, office, warehouse, and suppliers onto one collaborative platform.

"IEC Atlanta and Georgia chapters are happy to have Agora as a new partner member, offering new and innovative services to our contractor members. We look forward to a long lasting and mutually beneficial relationship!," said Niel Dawson, IEC Atlanta / GA Executive Director.

Agora's platform simplifies the management of materials throughout the lifespan of a project. Contractors can manage materials quoting, purchase orders, buyouts, hold for releases, requisitions from the field, deliveries, accounting data, and communication with suppliers, all from within the Agora platform. By bringing all stakeholders and materials information onto one collaborative platform, IEC contractors using Agora across the country have reduced the time field teams spend on managing materials by an average of 38% and reduced PO processing times by an average of 75%.

"By bringing the Agora solution to ATL/GA IEC, we can help their electrical contractors streamline procurement processes, increase their labor productivity, and reduce overhead costs," said Maria Rioumine, Agora's CEO and Co-Founder. "We're honored to become a member of the ATL/GA IEC community and their preferred partner for materials procurement software."

IEC Atlanta and Georgia Chapter members can learn more about Agora's materials procurement platform at www.helloagora.com.

About Agora Systems:Agora is a materials procurement platform built for electrical contractors to reduce overhead costs and increase labor productivity. The platform brings the field, office, warehouse, accounting teams, and suppliers, onto one collaborative platform, allowing electrical contractors to manage, track, and streamline their project's procurement process from kickoff to completion. Contractors using Agora reduce the time spent managing materials in their office by 75% and in the field by 38%.

About Independent Electrical Atlanta and Georgia Chapters:IEC is a trade association for merit shop electrical contractors and offers a wide array of training programs for apprentices and experienced electricians. In addition to the electrical apprenticeship training program, IEC provides personnel referrals including loan/borrow programs, and provides a broad range of informational resources for electrical contractors in Atlanta and Georgia. For more information about IEC and its programs, contact Niel Dawson, Executive Director at 770-242-9277 or niel.dawson@iecatlantaga.org.

Contact Agora Systems, Inc.: Ken WohlAgora SystemsEmail: ken@helloagora.comPhone: (248) 755-1105

