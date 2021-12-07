Agora Powers Smule's Sing Live To Bring Holiday Cheer With No-Lag Live Caroling

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. (API) , a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, has partnered with Smule , a popular social singing app that lets users enjoy millions of karaoke songs, to enable users to sing carols in real-time this season and spread holiday cheer with the improved Sing Live feature. With Smule's Sing Live feature, powered by Agora, carolers can join their friends and family in holiday duets, regardless of their location anywhere in the world, connecting without any lags or delays. All Smule users can join audio-only Sing Live sessions for free and Smule VIP subscribers can host video Sing Live sessions with family and friends in Smule Groups.

"Agora is a leader in real-time exchanges and as we are focused on delivering the most seamless collaborative singing experience to our users with our Sing Live feature, they were the right partner for us to deliver on this vision," said Parker Ranney, SVP of platform engineering and technology operations at Smule. "The holidays are a tough time to be apart and we hope with our updated Sing Live feature, we can touch more lives virtually and remind everyone to spread holiday cheer."

Using Agora's interactive live streaming software development kits (SDKs), Smule was able to utilize interactive streaming at a very large scale with excellent synchronization between users. With Agora's efficiency, scalability and ease of use, Smule is enabling deeper connections across the world and driving additional revenue opportunities.

"Smule's Sing Live feature, powered by Agora, will enable family members and friends to connect on a new level with live-streamed carols," said Tony Zhao, CEO and founder of Agora. "Real-time engagement is so crucial during this time when family and friends can't be physically together and we're excited to have the opportunity to help them create new traditions this season."

In addition to live caroling, Smule will be launching more ways for users to celebrate the holidays. Smule users can record duets of classic holiday songs alongside legends like Elvis, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Mariah Carey, Sarah McLachlan, and more, to send as festive greetings to friends and family instead of traditional cards. Smule will also offer new holiday-themed AR styles and lenses to be used in video performances.

About Agora Agora is the leading Real-time Engagement Platform as a Service (RTE PaaS) company. Agora's mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora's platform provides developers with simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.

About SmuleSmule, Inc. is a global leader in interactive music creation with a mission to connect the world through music. Every day, millions of people use Smule's products, including social singing app Smule, AutoRap and Magic Piano to create original performances, collaborate with friends and join a global community of music lovers. For more information, visit smule.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

