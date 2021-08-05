Agora Des Arts Receives Additional Funding For Its Expansion Project

The Government of Canada invests in Agora des Arts in Rouyn-Noranda

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - By investing in performance spaces across the country, the Government of Canada is supporting the talent of local artists and their creations, and ensuring that we continue to build a strong and diverse cultural sector that benefits all citizens.

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced an additional contribution of $3,207,048 for the expansion and renovation project for the Agora des Arts building in Rouyn-Noranda. This amount will be added to the $1.2 million provided in 2018 to help the organization develop modern cultural infrastructure.

This investment, provided through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will allow Agora des Arts to address material cost overruns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The planned improvements include soundproofing the theatre, refurbishing the floor and balcony, and installing boxes, a rehearsal room, a reception area and an elevator for people with limited mobility. Work is underway and will continue until summer 2022.

Quotes

"The arts bring us together, as do the spaces that house them. This is even more true outside large urban centres, as in Rouyn-Noranda, where the Agora des Arts welcomes a variety of local artists and promotes encounters with young audiences. Our government has chosen to invest in its infrastructure renovations to allow its team to continue their essential work, which is a large part of the vitality of the regional ecosystem. Once completed, this work will provide creators with essential professional facilities, and countless visitors with quality shows that live up to their expectations."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"We are extremely relieved to receive this announcement. This capital project received widespread community support and will mainly benefit local and international artists by providing them with amazing creative spaces, technically and architecturally. The facilities will also help us carry out our educational mission and welcome young audiences to a space where magical performances capture their imagination."

—Réal Beauchamp, Executive and Artistic Director, Agora des Arts in Rouyn-Noranda

Quick Facts

The Agora des Arts is a non-profit organization that offers high-quality, innovative programming that complements the offerings of other arts presenters in the region.

The modernization of the premises will double the facility's annual capacity to as many as 25,000 people.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage