AGM Group Holdings Inc. Appoints Chenjun Li As Co-Chief Executive Officer

BEIJING, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGM Group Holdings Inc. ("AGMH" or the "Company") (AGMH) - Get Report, a software company providing fintech software, and trading education software and website service, today announced that Mr. Chenjun Li has been appointed Co-Chief Executive Officer, effective July 12, 2021.

Mr. Li has more than 10 years of experience in credit card and credit card related systems, and 8 years of experience in blockchain-oriented ASIC and other blockchain application technologies. Most recently, Mr. Li was the Chief Technology Officer at Shenzhen HighSharp Electronics Ltd., leading the R&D of SMIC and TSMC high-performance ASIC, and the entire solutions of ASIC development. Previously, he worked at Shanghai Huateng Software System Co., Ltd. and Tonglian Payment Network Service Co., and earned his bachelor's degree in computer science and technology from Tongji University.

Mr. Li has extensive experience in FinTech and high-performance ASIC fields. He will focus on leading the Company to develop new business lines including the development and sales of blockchain-oriented ASIC, sales of next-generation data center equipment, and providing services for its supply chain services. The Company believes that with Mr. Li's leadership, it will gradually implement its growth strategy in getting into the chip industry and by launching its branded ASIC solution to become a key player in the market.

About AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Incorporated in April 2015 and headquartered in Beijing, China, AGM Group Holdings Inc. is a software company, currently providing fintech software, and trading education software and website service. For more information, please visit www.agmprime.com.

