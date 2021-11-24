AgJunction Inc. Announces Shareholder Approval Of Plan Of Arrangement

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX) (" AgJunction" or the " Corporation") is pleased to announce that today at its special meeting of the shareholders (the " Meeting"), the shareholders of AgJunction (the " AgJunction Shareholders") passed a special resolution (the " Arrangement Resolution") approving a statutory arrangement (the " Arrangement") pursuant to Section 193 of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta), pursuant to which Kubota Canada Ltd. (" Kubota Canada") a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kubota Corporation will acquire all outstanding common shares of AgJunction (" AgJunction Shares") for cash consideration of CAD $0.75 per AgJunction Share (the " Transaction").

The Arrangement Resolution was required to be passed by not less than 66 2/3% of the votes cast by AgJunction Shareholders, either in person or by proxy at the Meeting, and by a simple majority of the votes cast by AgJunction Shareholders, either in person or by proxy at the Meeting, after excluding the votes cast by such AgJunction Shareholders that were required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101").

A total of 76,896,921 AgJunction Shares (approximately 63.7% of the issued and outstanding AgJunction Shares) were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy. The Arrangement Resolution was approved by 97.87% of the votes cast by AgJunction Shareholders, either in person or by proxy at the Meeting, and by 97.79% of the votes cast by AgJunction Shareholders, either in person or by proxy at the Meeting, after excluding the votes cast by such AgJunction Shareholders that were required to be excluded pursuant to MI 61-101.

AgJunction expects to apply for the final approval of the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta of the Arrangement on November 29, 2021 and, assuming such order is granted on the terms and conditions contemplated by AgJunction and Kubota Canada, closing of the Arrangement is expected to occur on or about December 7, 2021.

For details of the voting results on the sole matter considered at the Meeting, see AgJunction's Report of Voting Results filed pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations on www.sedar.com.

In order for AgJunction Shareholders to receive the cash consideration to which they are entitled pursuant to the Arrangement, AgJunction Shareholders are required to deposit the certificate(s) or direct registration statement advice(s) (if any) representing the AgJunction Shares held by them along with a validly completed and executed letter of transmittal with Computershare Investor Services Inc. (" Computershare"), the depositary appointed by AgJunction and Kubota Canada in relation to the Arrangement. Letters of transmittal were previously sent to registered AgJunction Shareholders with the materials of the Meeting. All questions, including any request for another letter of transmittal, should be directed to Computershare, which can be contacted at 1-800-564-6253 (toll free) or 1-514-982-7555 (outside North America) or corporateactions@computershare.com.

About AgJunctionAgJunction is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world's leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it owns or licenses over 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant®, Wheelman®, Whirl™ and Handsfreefarm® and is committed to advancing its vision by bringing affordable hands-free farming to every farm, regardless of terrain or size. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the TSX under the symbol "AJX." For more information, visit www.agjunction.com

