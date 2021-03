AgJunction Agrees To Participate In Non-Binding Mediation In Lawsuit Against Ag Leader

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX) ("AgJunction or the "Company") has agreed to Ag Leader Technology, Inc.'s ("Ag Leader") request to participate in non-binding mediation in the lawsuit the Company filed against the farm machinery distributor in November of last year. The Arizona District Court has granted a 90-day stay to allow the parties to engage in discussions that may lead to a resolution of this matter. The lawsuit alleges that Ag Leader products infringe three of AgJunction's patents related to automated machine control. The lawsuit further alleges that Ag Leader has breached the supply agreement between the companies.

"The 90-day stay will allow us an opportunity to determine if we can come to a satisfactory settlement of this lawsuit against Ag Leader, or if we will need to continue forward with the court proceedings," said Bob Barjesteh, executive vice president and general counsel for AgJunction. Unless extended by the Court, the stay will automatically be lifted at the end of the 90-day period.

About AgJunctionAgJunction Inc. is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world's leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds over 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant®, Wheelman®, Whirl™ and Handsfreefarm®. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "AJX." For more information, please go to AgJunction.com .

