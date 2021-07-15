Agios To Webcast Conference Call Of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On July 29, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) - Get Report, a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat genetically defined diseases, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET to report its second quarter 2021 financial results and other business highlights.

A live webcast can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the company's website at www.agios.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-377-7098 (domestic) or 1-631-291-4547 (international) and referring to conference ID 2663508. The webcast will be archived and made available for replay on the company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About AgiosAgios is focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat genetically defined diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism. The company's most advanced drug candidate is a first-in-class pyruvate kinase R (PKR) activator, mitapivat, that is currently being evaluated for the treatment of three distinct hemolytic anemias. In addition to its active late-stage clinical pipeline, Agios has multiple novel, investigational therapies in clinical and preclinical development. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.agios.com.

