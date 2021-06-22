Agios Launches MyAgios® Patient Support Services For Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) - Get Report, a leader in the field of cellular metabolism developing and delivering innovative treatments for genetically defined diseases, today announced the launch of myAgios ® patient support services for people living with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency and their caregivers. After enrolling in the program, patients and caregivers will be connected with a dedicated Patient Support Manager (PSM) with a clinical background to provide tailored support, educational resources and opportunities to connect with other patients and caregivers in the community.

"Pyruvate kinase deficiency is a lifelong hemolytic anemia with no disease-modifying treatments currently available to patients. Because it's a rare disease, individuals who receive a diagnosis may be looking for a place to connect and learn more about their condition," said Jackie Fouse, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Agios. "That's why we're thrilled to launch the myAgios program for this community. Patients and caregivers will be connected with someone who is knowledgeable, personable and empathetic as they navigate together the unique set of challenges that comes with a pyruvate kinase deficiency diagnosis. Ultimately, we hope this program will help patients and their caregivers communicate more effectively with healthcare providers and feel empowered to better manage their care or the care of their loved one."

Agios developed the myAgios patient support program in response to insights from patients, caregivers, advocates and physicians surrounding the challenges and needs in the PK deficiency community, including variations in care, age-related impact, educational resources available to healthcare providers and overall impact on mental health. Patients and caregivers interested in obtaining more detailed content about PK deficiency can enroll in the patient support program at www.myagios.com/patient/pkd-enroll. Agios will also host a virtual webinar series on the program, featuring subject matter experts in the PK deficiency community who will share their perspectives. The series, titled Know PK Deficiency, launches at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 23. More information and registration details are available at www.knowpkdeficiency.com/patient-programs.

About PK DeficiencyPyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency is a rare, inherited disease that presents as chronic hemolytic anemia, which is the accelerated destruction of red blood cells. The inherited mutations in PKR genes cause a deficit in energy within the red blood cell, as evidenced by lower PK enzyme activity, a decline in adenosine triphosphate (ATP) levels and a build-up of upstream metabolites, including 2,3-DPG (2,3-diphosphoglycerate).

PK deficiency is associated with serious complications, including gallstones, pulmonary hypertension, extramedullary hematopoiesis, osteoporosis and iron overload and its sequelae, which can occur regardless of the degree of anemia or transfusion burden. PK deficiency can also cause quality of life problems, including challenges with work and school activities, social life and emotional health. Current management strategies for PK deficiency, including red blood cell transfusions and splenectomy, are associated with both short- and long-term risks. There are no currently approved therapies for PK deficiency. For more information, please visit www.knowpkdeficiency.com.

Agios, in partnership with PerkinElmer Genomics, launched the Anemia ID program to offer no-cost genetic testing to eligible patients in the U.S with suspected hereditary anemias, including PK deficiency. The program was created in response to feedback from patients, advocates and physicians about the need for improved diagnosis to inform disease management decisions. To learn more, please visit www.AnemiaID.com.

About AgiosAgios is focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat genetically defined diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism. The company's most advanced drug candidate is a first-in-class pyruvate kinase R (PKR) activator, mitapivat, that is currently being evaluated for the treatment of three distinct hemolytic anemias. In addition to its active late-stage clinical pipeline, Agios has multiple novel, investigational therapies in clinical and preclinical development. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.agios.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those regarding the potential benefits of the myAgios TM patient support program; and the benefit of Agios' strategic plans and focus. The words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "will," "outlook," "goal", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from Agios' current expectations and beliefs. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in this press release could also be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of other important factors, including: risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to Agios' business, operations, strategy, goals and anticipated milestones, including its ongoing and planned research activities, ability to conduct ongoing and planned clinical trials, clinical supply of current or future drug candidates, commercial supply of future approved products, and launching, marketing and selling future approved products; the results of Agios' clinical trials and preclinical studies, including subsequent analysis of existing data and new data received from ongoing and future studies; the content and timing of decisions made by regulatory authorities, investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and publication review bodies; Agios' ability to obtain and maintain requisite regulatory approvals and to enroll patients and conduct its current and future clinical trials; unplanned cash requirements and expenditures; competitive factors; Agios' ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for any product candidates it is developing; Agios' ability to maintain key collaborations; and general economic, market and global health conditions. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption "Risk Factors" included in Agios' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Agios expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investors: 1AB Steve Klass steve@1abmedia.com

Media: 1AB Josie Butler josie@1abmedia.com