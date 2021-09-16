Agilum Formally Launches CRCA™ P&T With Robust, User-friendly New Functionalities

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilum Healthcare Intelligence, a Craneware company, announces the formal market launch of CRCA™ (Comparative Rapid Cycle Analytics®) P&T, its revolutionary pharmacy analytics platform, complete with robust new functionalities and improved processing speed. Included in the improvements is the ability to view drug costs and reimbursement by payer to help hospital pharmacy leaders optimize their drug utilization, improve patient outcomes and reduce the total cost of care.

New features include a display of drug cost, claims amount, reimbursement by payer and margin.

"The latest iteration of CRCA P&T supercharges real-world evidence-based pharmacy intelligence and makes it the fastest and most powerful drug analytics platform available on the market," said Travis Leonardi, RPh, CEO of Agilum. "We've unveiled intuitive, user-friendly enhancements and interactive capabilities that combine with our vast and unmatched trove of real-world data to demonstrate a compelling utility to pharmacy leaders who are eager to gain control of their programs."

Built on a proprietary, longitudinal database containing records from tens of millions of de-identified patients across the country, CRCA gives users access to real-world evidence to help them compare treatments, drugs, processes and costs and view their variance from real-world data. Users are also able to build patient populations using filters like inpatient/outpatient, gender, age or date range, and characteristics like diagnoses, procedures and drug classes, to identify the patient care regimens that generate the best outcomes at the best cost.

New features include the ability to compare the client's data to multiple other cohorts — either real-world data or separate locations from the same health system, or both — new graphic treatments to help users visualize data, and faster response time. Also new is a Drug Remittance Dashboard, which can display your costs and quickly demonstrate top commercial and government payers by reimbursement and which payers are under-reimbursing for high-cost specialty drugs.

With CRCA, Agilum is taking a mindset of continual improvement, with further customer-friendly enhancements already planned for the near future. CRCA P&T has been in pilot use by several different health systems.

About Agilum Healthcare Intelligence

Agilum Healthcare Intelligence is an innovative pharmacy and financial analytics company focused on utilizing real-world data to deliver objective, real-world evidence for hospitals, life sciences companies and payers. Our proprietary Comparative Rapid Cycle Analytics™ (CRCA™) solution leverages a revolutionary longitudinal census population database to help healthcare leaders make more informed formulary decisions that reduce costs and improve quality of care, while our advanced Service Line Costing & Profitability platform enables insights within the healthcare organization to help manage profitability, boost departmental efficiency and optimize revenues. Our goal is simple: to drive better outcomes while leading the transition to value-based care. Visit agilum.com .

About Craneware

Craneware (AIM: CRW.L), the leader in automated value cycle solutions, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute and monitor financial and operational performance so they can continue to drive better outcomes for the communities they serve. Craneware's Trisus platform combines revenue integrity, cost management and decision enablement into a single SaaS-based platform. Our flagship solution, Chargemaster Toolkit®, continually earns KLAS recognition in the Revenue Cycle - Chargemaster Management category and is part of our value cycle management suite, which includes charge capture, strategic pricing, claims analytics, patient engagement, revenue recovery and retention, and cost and margin intelligence solutions. Learn more at craneware.com .

