Agilum And Long Island University Pharmacy Unveil The Leonardi Institute's Innovative Analytics Fellowship Program

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilum Healthcare Intelligence and Long Island University announced today the formation of the Leonardi Institute for Health Analytics and AI, the formal home for the innovative post-doctoral fellowship program at LIU Pharmacy. The institute is named for Agilum CEO Travis Leonardi and will be housed at LIU Pharmacy's campus in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The LIU Pharmacy Leonardi Institute will house the post-doctoral fellowship using Agilum's innovative CRCA P&T database.

"This fellowship is the culmination of my lifelong dream to arm clinicians with robust, real-world data to help them make decisions that increase the quality and lower the total cost of care, leading to better outcomes," said Travis Leonardi, RPh, CEO of Agilum. "We believe this revolutionary approach to evidence-based care delivery, backed by comprehensive real-world data, represents the future of healthcare. As Agilum demonstrated during the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, arming clinicians with real-world data helps them save patients' lives."

The fellowship is centered on using CRCA ™ (Comparative Rapid Cycle Analytics®) P&T, an analytics platform, to improve patient outcomes and reduce the total cost of care through the use of real-world pharmacy data. As part of the program, fellows will spend two years with LIU Pharmacy faculty and Agilum experts to identify areas of unmet need in evaluating drug efficacy, cost, and outcomes. Clinicians and health systems will use their findings to provide a basis for clinical decision-making about treatment options, assessing patient compliance with treatment, and monitoring the safety of interventions.

"We are grateful for the leadership of Agilum and excited to launch this new chapter for LIU Pharmacy," said Arash T. Dabestani, PharmD, MHA, FASHP, FABC, Dean of LIU Pharmacy. "CRCA is an exceptionally promising new platform, and we are confident that the opportunity provided to our students and fellows to develop expertise in data analytics will identify novel and innovative opportunities for improving patient outcomes and reducing cost of healthcare."

Agilum's real-world longitudinal database includes US Census population data representing detailed clinical, financial, demographic, and drug information for tens of millions of patients. The platform compares the drug use and cost data of specific target populations, and filters them by age, gender, disease status, comorbidities, hospital type (urban, rural, academic, medical center, etc.) and objective and statistical similarities. The cohort identifies opportunities to lower the total cost of care and improve quality.

" Long Island University is a leader in educating health care professionals and providing cutting-edge technology to offer students unmatched hands-on learning experiences," said Long Island University President Kimberly R. Cline. "Agilum's revolutionary platform will enhance our vision of preparing students for the future of medicine."

About Agilum Healthcare Intelligence Agilum Healthcare Intelligence is an innovative pharmacy and financial analytics company focused on utilizing real-world data to deliver objective, real-world evidence for hospitals, life sciences companies and payers. Our proprietary CRCA TM (Comparative Rapid Cycle Analytics®) P&T solution leverages a revolutionary longitudinal census population database to help healthcare leaders make more informed formulary decisions that reduce costs and improve quality of care, while our advanced Service Line Costing & Profitability platform enables insights within the healthcare organization to help manage profitability, boost departmental efficiency and optimize revenues. Our goal is simple: to drive better outcomes while leading the transition to value-based care. Visit agilum.com .

About LIU PharmacyFirst established in 1886 as the Brooklyn College of Pharmacy and affiliated with LIU since 1929, LIU Pharmacy has completed more than 130 years of service to the state and the nation in the education of more than 20,000 undergraduate and graduate students, many of whom have attained prominence in pharmacy and the other health professions. The college attracts a diverse student population that strives to grow personally, intellectually and professionally in pharmacy and related fields. Visit liu.edu/pharmacy .

