Agilon Health To Report First Quarter 2021 Results And Host Conference Call On Thursday, May 27, 2021

agilon health, inc. (AGL) announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, and host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, May 27, 2021 to discuss the results.

The conference call and webcast can be accessed by dialing (855) 435-0829 for U.S. participants, or +1 (639) 491-2399 for international participants, and referencing participant code 9436419, or visiting the "Events & Presentations" section of https://investors.agilonhealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

About agilon health

