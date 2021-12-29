Agilon Health To Participate In 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the company transforming health care for seniors by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients, announced that it will participate in the 40 th Annual J.

agilon health, inc. (AGL) , the company transforming health care for seniors by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients, announced that it will participate in the 40 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference including a virtual fireside chat presentation on Monday, January 10th at 9:45 AM Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the presentation by visiting the "Events & Presentations" section of agilon health's investor relations website at https://investors.agilonhealth.com. Replays will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the presentation.

About agilon health

agilon health is transforming health care for seniors by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients. Through our partnerships and our platform, agilon is leading the nation in creating the system we need - one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. We honor the independence of local physicians and serve as their partners so they can be the doctors they trained to be. agilon provides the capital, data, payor relationships, executive experience and contract support that allow physician groups to take on the risk of total care for their most vulnerable patients. The result: healthier communities, and doctors who can devote the right amount of time with the patients who need it most. With rapidly growing appeal, agilon is scaled to grow and is here to help our nation's best independent physician groups have a sustained, thriving future. Together, we are reinventing primary care. For more information about agilon health, visit www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005026/en/