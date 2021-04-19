Agilon Health Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering And Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Shares

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), which partners with primary care physicians to unlock value-based healthcare delivery, announced the closing of its initial public offering of 53,590,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price of $23.

agilon health, inc. (AGL) , which partners with primary care physicians to unlock value-based healthcare delivery, announced the closing of its initial public offering of 53,590,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price of $23.00. The number of shares offered and sold by agilon health included the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase up to an additional 6,990,000 shares of common stock. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other expenses payable by agilon health, were approximately $1,233 million.

agilon health's common shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on April 15, under the ticker symbol AGL.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and BofA Securities acted as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Deutsche Bank Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, Nomura, William Blair, and Truist Securities acted as additional book-running managers.

About agilon health

agilon health is transforming healthcare by empowering community-based physicians with the resources and expertise they need to innovate the payment and delivery of care for seniors. agilon health enables physicians to create their own Medicare-centric globally capitated line of business. The agilon Total Care Model is powered by our purpose-built platform and enabled through a growing national network of like-minded physician partners. With agilon, physicians are freed from the constraints of the transactional fee-for-service reimbursement model and are able to practice team-based, coordinated care to serve the individual needs of their senior patients and to transition to a sustainable and predictable, long-term business model. The rapidly growing appeal of the agilon platform, partnership model and network of leading community-based physicians has allowed us to expand to 17 local communities with 16 anchor physician groups, as well as a network of physicians across Hawaii, in fewer than five years.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

