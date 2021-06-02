Agillic Congratulates Gold Partner NexusOne And Air Greenland For Being Finalist In IDC Future Of Digital Innovation Awards

Press release, Copenhagen, 02 June 2021 We are proud to announce that Gold Partner NexusOne, with the Agillic solution, have contributed to Air Greenland being one of the finalists in the B2C category of IDC's international award for digital innovation.

With our Gold Partner NexusOne as lead, we have supported the development of Club Timmisa, Air Greenland's real time coordinated ecosystem of data for a unique travel experience. Congratulations to Air Greenland on your nomination and congratulations to NexusOne for the successful solution delivery behind the nomination!

On June 1st , global market intelligence company IDC announced Air Greenland asone of three finalists in the category of "Excellence in use of Digital Innovation forB2C" at their Future of Digital Innovation Awards. They were nominated inrecognition of the 360-degree omnichannel view of Air Greenland's Club Timmisafrequent flyer program members.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in August 2021. Read more about the awards and see the complete list of finalists in all categories here.

Club Timmisa - unique real time customer experience

Air Greenland's loyalty programme Club Timmisa is digital real-time experiencearchitecture that sends relevant data around Air Greenland's data ecosystem. Thishas made it possible to target content specifically to the individual customer. Datacomes from the ERP, CRM, Amadeus ticketing system, marketing automation fromAgillic and other special systems, apps and portals.

Data from these different data silos are now integrated automatically. Microservicesand a modular digital architecture make it possible to deliver completelyindividualised recommendations and content to the individual member, so that AirGreenland actually offers a "One Customer View". Read more about Club Timmisa here.

Says Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S:

"Delivering innovation to our customers is truly our passion here at Agillic. We areproud that our partnership with NexusOne contributed to Club Timmisa's success inoffering a unique, real-time service in an industry where travelers often have to waithours for relevant updates. Congratulations to everyone at Air Greenland, and wekeep our fingers crossed for a win in August!"

