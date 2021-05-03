Agilent To Webcast Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Presentation

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) will release second-quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the stock market closes on Tuesday, May 25.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) - Get Report will release second-quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the stock market closes on Tuesday, May 25. The company will host a live webcast of its investor conference call in listen-only mode on the same day.

Details for the webcast:

Date: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific time Web access: Links will be provided in the " News & Events -- Events" portion of the Investor Relations section of the Agilent website.

The webcast will remain on the company website for 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) - Get Report is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005613/en/